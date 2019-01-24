Apparel Company PVH Partners With Plug and Play

SUNNYVALE — Plug and Play has formed a strategic partnership with PVH Corp., one of the world’s largest apparel companies and owner of iconic clothing brands, including CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, Speedo, Warner’s and IZOD. The partnership will help PVH continue to drive ongoing strategic growth initiatives related to supply chain, technology, digital capabilities and consumer-centricity.

Plug and Play operates one of the world’s leading accelerators, bringing together the best startups and the world’s largest corporations. PVH will engage with two of Plug and Play’s multiple verticals, Brand & Retail and Supply Chain & Logistics. Within each of these verticals, Plug and Play offers access to startups that will help PVH foster ongoing strategic growth initiatives and at the same time explore potential innovative solutions for the future.

“Partnering with Plug and Play is an important next step for PVH as we continually look for ways to deliver on our commitment to meet the ever-evolving needs of our consumers,” said Mike Shaffer, EVP and Chief Operating & Financial Officer, PVH Corp. “With access to ideas, investors and new partners, we’re excited to leverage Plug and Play’s network to drive innovative solutions that will support our business goals.”

“PVH brings a fresh new perspective to our Supply Chain & Logistics and Brand & Retail programs. We are thrilled to see how their portfolio of iconic brands will tap into our suite of startups and their technologies,” said Michael Olmstead, Chief Revenue Officer of Plug and Play.

PVH has over 36,000 employees in 40 countries and nearly $9 billion in annual revenues.