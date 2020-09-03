ANNKE BR200 Security Camera That Deters Intruders with Light & Sound Debarks in US Amazon

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ANNKE--ANNKE, created for security, today launches its first proactive smart security camera – BR200 in US Amazon, that deters intrusion with its strobe light & alarm siren before it happens.

Check the ANNKE BR200 HD security camera here:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08G1HJQP6

The traditional security cameras and systems mainly record the evidences when there are intrusion events, instead of taking an active stance against intrusion before it happens. Last year, a lot of ANNKE fans sent emails and direct messages on social media to ANNKE team, inquiring for an active security solution that truly deters intruders. ANNKE decided to develop such a smart security solution. Through the whole ANNKE team’s 1-year endeavor, ANNKE BR200 is crafted with proactive deterrence features — the bright red & blue strobes and alarm siren, which is designed to warn off the intruders before any damage.

The Core Tech: Smarter & More Accurate PIR Motion Sensor

The BR200 security camera detects any potential threat with the built-in PIR motion sensor, and reduces false alarms with its intelligent false alarm reduction technology, able to ignore irrelevant events, such as raindrops, falling leaves, waving branches, etc. The industry-leading PIR motion detection technology provides users with smarter and more accurate intrusion detection alerts.

Proactive Deterrents: Bright Strobe & Siren Alarm

Upon an intruder is detected by the HD video CCTV camera, the built-in red & blue strobes and siren will be activated at once to stop any intrusion both visually and audibly. Burglars and intruders hate attention. The top-notch light and sound deterrents help stop crimes before the intrusion, delivering the maximum protection for customers to protect their valuables and properties, such as supermarkets, jewelry/antique stores, etc.

True 1080p Full Color Night Vision

The exceptional full color night vision image sensor, top-rated F1.0 super aperture, 130 dB WDR &3D DNR, all help BR200 analog CCTV camera deliver true 1080p full color night vision even in complete darkness, with the help of the supplement light. Darkness provides extra layer for burglars to hide. Color night vision, however, removes the cover and makes burglars no way to conceal. Should any intrusion happen, the full color night vision videos provide critical evidences to the users and authorities, such as the clothes of the intruders, or the color of the vehicle.

Customers can record footage 24/7 all the year round, by linking the 1080p video security camera to the ANNKE DVR or third-party DVRs for not missing even a single detail. The outdoor IP67 weatherproof housing ensures the camera works perfectly in every installation scenario without any limitation.

The launch of BR200 marks another milestone. The finest crafts and unparalleled active deterrence features make ANNKE smart security enter into a new era.

Pricing and Availability

ANNKE BR200 CCTV security camera is now available in US Amazon and official online store at the retailing pricing of $99.99. UK customers can also purchase this camera on UK Amazon directly.

About ANNKE

ANNKE, created for security, aims to provide the finest and best smart security cameras and systems for home and business owners worldwide. ANNKE’​s deep expertise in product design, smart home connectivity and cutting-edge capabilities enable it to deliver the most seamless security solutions for users. ANNKE is always striving to develop innovative technology to provide customers with easiest and the most straightforward security products.

For more details about ANNKE and its products, please visit https://www.annke.com.

