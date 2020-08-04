Ambyint Named HBJ 2020 Innovation Award Honoree

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambyint, the leader in well lifecycle production optimization, was named a 2020 Innovation Award honoree by the Houston Business Journal (HBJ) for its InfinityPLTM plunger lift optimization software. Exploration and production companies leverage Ambyint solutions across thousands of wells in every major basin to generate additional cash flow through increased production and lower operating expenses.

Ambyint InfinityPL increases production up to 7% on plunger lift wells detecting anomalous conditions and determining optimal controller setpoints. Today, 85% of plunger wells operate suboptimally, and the majority have production-impacting anomalies. Leveraging advanced physics-based artificial intelligence (AI) combined with deep artificial lift expertise, InfinityPL gives producers better production outcomes through predictive maintenance, managed controller setpoint recommendations, and improved well stability - all while leveraging existing SCADA infrastructure.

HBJ narrowed its award honorees to just 20 Houston-based businesses and organizations showcasing innovative products, technology, and other business facets. The publication will feature honorees in an online event on September 17th and in its weekly edition on September 25th.

“We are honored that the Houston Business Journal has recognized our innovation in oil and gas production optimization,” says Blake McLean, chief executive officer at Ambyint. “Our InfinityPL software significantly improves well economics by increasing production and reducing operating costs. We believe that optimizing well performance is key to maximizing margins - a critical goal in today’s economic climate.”

About Ambyint

Ambyint, a market leader in AI-powered optimization for the oil and gas industry, delivers step-change improvements to E&P production outcomes and margins by combining advanced physics and subject matter expertise with artificial intelligence to automate operations and production optimization workflows across all well types and artificial lift systems. www.ambyint.com.

