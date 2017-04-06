Amazon Wins Bidding to Stream NFL Thursday Games

The National Football League (NFL) announced it has reached an agreement with Amazon Prime as its exclusive partner to deliver a live digital stream of Thursday Night Football to a global audience across devices during the 2017 NFL Season.

Amazon is paying a reported $50 million for the Thursday game streaming rights, beating out Facebook, YouTube and Twitter according to The Wall Street Journal. Twitter streamed the games last fall and paid $10 million.

Amazon Prime Video will stream the 10 Thursday Night Football games broadcast by NBC and CBS, which will also be simulcast on NFL Network, once again securing the league’s “Tri-Cast” model of broadcast (NBC/CBS), cable (NFL Network), and digital (Amazon Prime Video) distribution.

The Thursday Night Football games will be made available to the tens of millions of Amazon Prime members worldwide, on the Amazon Prime Video app for TVs, game consoles, set top boxes and connected devices, which includes Amazon Fire TV, mobile devices and online. The TNF games will also be available to Prime Video members internationally in over 200 countries and territories.

“We are continually looking for ways to deliver our games to fans wherever they watch, whether on television or on digital platforms and we are thrilled to bring Thursday Night Football to Amazon”, said Brian Rolapp, Chief Media and Business Officer for the NFL. “As has been the case with all our streaming initiatives, we look forward to continuing to innovate with our partners as we learn the best ways to serve our fans both this season and into the future.”

“Our focus is on bringing customers the best premium video programming, when and how they want to watch it. Streaming Thursday Night Football on Prime Video is a great step for us toward that vision, and offers tremendous new value for Prime members around the world,” said Jeff Blackburn, Senior Vice President, Business Development & Entertainment, Amazon. “And we’re thrilled to extend our ongoing content relationship with the NFL – the gold standard for sports entertainment – on behalf of our Prime customers.”

This agreement bolsters an already strong partnership between the NFL and Amazon around All or Nothing, the Emmy-nominated Amazon Original Series produced by NFL Films that is entering its second season.