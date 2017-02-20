Amazon to Hire 2,000 Workers at New California Fulfillment Centers

Amazon.com, the Internet’s largest retailer, plans to open two new fulfillment centers in Eastvale and Redlands, CA, which will create more than 2,000 new full-time associate roles when opened. Amazon currently employs more than 15,000 full-time associates in California to pick, pack and ship customer orders at the company’s nine existing Golden State fulfillment centers. A fulfillment center in Sacramento is currently under construction and is expected to open in 2017.

“2017 marks the five-year-anniversary of Amazon beginning to operate fulfillment centers in California,” said Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s vice president of North America Operations. “Within that time span, we’ve launched Career Choice, a program hundreds of Amazonian Californians have participated in to go back to school; we’ve supported the growth of hundreds of thousands of California businesses, authors, and developers that reach customers through Amazon.com, and we’ve continued to increase speed of delivery to customers throughout the state.”

At the one-million-square foot facility in Eastvale, developed by Goodman Group, associates will handle smaller sized customer items, such as books, electronics and toys. At the Redlands facility, which is over 750,000 square feet and developed by Prologis, associates will pick, pack and ship larger customer items, such as sports equipment, patio furniture and pet food.

“Amazon’s expansion in the IE over the last several years has been remarkable. Redlands, as well as the region and the state as a whole, have all benefited from the economic growth Amazon has generated here,” said Redlands Mayor Paul Foster. “Today’s announcement of 1,000 new jobs in Redlands is in addition to the hundreds of full-time Amazon employees already working in our city. We are thrilled Amazon has found such a strong workforce here in Redlands, in San Bernardino County, and in the IE, and we look forward to our ongoing, collective success.”

“Amazon has helped revitalize the Inland Empire and we are excited to see its growth in Eastvale,” said Eastvale Mayor Joseph Tessari. “Not only are the current and future employment opportunities exciting for Eastvale residents, but I’m also eager to see Amazon employees participate in the company’s Career Choice program in which they can go back to school. Here in Eastvale, we are committed to long-term prosperity both for our city and for everyone, and Amazon will be a fantastic partner in that mission.”

Full-time employees at Amazon receive competitive hourly wages and a comprehensive benefits package, including healthcare, 401(k) and company stock awards starting on day one. Amazon also offers regular full-time employees maternity and parental leave benefits and access to innovative programs like Career Choice, where it will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program’s launch, over 9,000 employees have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few.