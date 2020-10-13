Amazon Prime Day Nikon, Sony, Canon DSLR & Mirrorless Camera Deals (2020): Early Camera & Photography Savings Compiled by Retail Egg

Round-up of all the latest early Nikon, Sony, Canon & DSLR camera deals for Prime Day, featuring offers on mirrorless cameras, Sony DSLR cameras, camera lens, & photography gear
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prime Day deals experts have found all the best early Nikon, Canon & DSLR Camera deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring the best discounts on Nikon full frame mirrorless cameras, Sony alpha mirrorless cameras, Canon camera lens, and Olympus photography gear. View the latest deals in the list below.
Best DSLR & mirrorless camera deals:
- Save up to $500 on DSLR cameras from top brands such as Nikon & Canon - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 30% on mirrorless cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated Sony Alpha, Olympus, Fujifilm, Nikon & Canon mirrorless cameras
- Save up to $200 on Nikon DSLR, mirrorless & digital cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated Nikon digital SLR cameras, COOLPIX digital cameras and full-frame mirrorless cameras and lenses
- Save up to 22% on Canon EOS DSLR cameras, mirrorless & digital cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on Canon digital SLR camera bodies, lenses and bundles, PowerShot digital cameras and mirrorless cameras
- Save $200 on the Nikon Z7 Full-Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable-Lens Camera at Amazon
- Save on the Nikon D3500 DSLR Digital Camera at Amazon
- Save $100 on the Canon EOS RP Full-frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera at Amazon
- Save 22% on the Canon Digital SLR Camera EOS 80D at Amazon
- Save $200 on the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Full Frame Digital SLR Camera at Amazon
- Save $500 on the Sony α7R IV Full-frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera at Amazon
- Save up to 30% on the Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera at Amazon
- Save $501 on the Fujifilm X-T3 Mirrorless Digital Camera at Amazon
- Save on Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras and point & shoot cameras - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best digital camera deals:
- Save up to $250 on Canon cameras - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $200 on Nikon cameras - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $100 on the Sony ZV-1 Camera at Amazon
- Save $100 on the Sony RX100 VII Premium Compact Camera at Amazon
- Save 22% on the Kodak PIXPRO Point and Shoot 16MP Digital Camera at Amazon
- Save $102 on the Panasonic LUMIX DC-ZS70K 4K Digital Camera at Amazon
- Save $101 on the Panasonic Lumix FZ80 4K Digital Camera at Amazon
Best camera lens & photography deals:
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of camera lenses at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on wide angle, auto-focus and telephoto zoom camera lenses
- Save on the Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II SLR Lens at Amazon
- Save $100 on the Canon EF 17-40mm f/4L USM Ultra Wide Angle Zoom Lens at Amazon
- Save $50 on the Sony 85mm F/1.8-22 Medium-Telephoto Fixed Prime Camera Lens at Amazon
- Save on the HPUSN Softbox Photography Lighting Kit at Amazon
- Save 41% on the Panasonic LUMIX G VARIO Mirrorless Camera Lens at Amazon
- Save $100 on the Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F4.0-5.6 R Zoom Lens at Amazon
- Check out the full range of photography deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale - save on a wide range of entry-level and professional DSLR and mirrorless cameras, lenses, bundles & accessories
More camera deals:
- Save up to 65% on cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest deals on cameras from top brands such as Canon, Nikon, GoPro, Nest, Logitech & more
- Check out the full range of cameras on sale at the Amazon Prime Day sale - save on top-rated DSLR cameras, action cameras, webcams and home security cameras
Prime Day is the best time to buy Sony photography gear, Nikon DSLR cameras, & Canon camera lens as there are a bunch of good offers and deals available. Amazon offers a wide selection of cameras for professional photographers and those just starting out in their photography journey.
Two of the biggest names in photography today are Nikon and Canon. They manufacture DSLR cameras from entry-level to pro. Some of the most popular entry-level models are the Nikon D3400 and the Canon T6i. For professionals, the Nikon D6 and Canon EOS 6D Mark II are the names on top of the list.
In recent years, Sony has been producing very competitive mirrorless cameras. Mirrorless cameras are preferred by many because they are more compact and lightweight. They are also faster and are better for video recording. Some of the most popular mirrorless cameras that compete against Canon and Nikon’s DSLRs are the Sony A7 III and the Sony A7S III. The only advantage of the bulkier DSLRs over mirrorless cameras is that they have a wider selection of camera lenses available on the market.
