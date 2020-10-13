Amazon Prime Day Nikon, Sony, Canon DSLR & Mirrorless Camera Deals (2020): Early Camera & Photography Savings Compiled by Retail Egg

Round-up of all the latest early Nikon, Sony, Canon & DSLR camera deals for Prime Day, featuring offers on mirrorless cameras, Sony DSLR cameras, camera lens, & photography gear

Prime Day is the best time to buy Sony photography gear, Nikon DSLR cameras, & Canon camera lens as there are a bunch of good offers and deals available. Amazon offers a wide selection of cameras for professional photographers and those just starting out in their photography journey.

Two of the biggest names in photography today are Nikon and Canon. They manufacture DSLR cameras from entry-level to pro. Some of the most popular entry-level models are the Nikon D3400 and the Canon T6i. For professionals, the Nikon D6 and Canon EOS 6D Mark II are the names on top of the list.

In recent years, Sony has been producing very competitive mirrorless cameras. Mirrorless cameras are preferred by many because they are more compact and lightweight. They are also faster and are better for video recording. Some of the most popular mirrorless cameras that compete against Canon and Nikon’s DSLRs are the Sony A7 III and the Sony A7S III. The only advantage of the bulkier DSLRs over mirrorless cameras is that they have a wider selection of camera lenses available on the market.

