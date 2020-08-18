Amazon Announces Plans to Create 3,500 New Jobs in U.S. Tech Hubs in Dallas, Detroit, Denver, New York, Phoenix, and San Diego

In addition to these future plans, the company is currently hiring for nearly 20,000 positions in the U.S., drawing from diverse pools of talent to fill roles across tech, corporate and customer fulfillment – candidates can apply here

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced plans to create 3,500 new tech and corporate jobs across six cities in the United States. The company will expand its Tech Hubs in Dallas, Detroit, Denver, New York (Manhattan), Phoenix, and San Diego. Amazon will invest more than $1.4 billion in these new offices, which will host teams supporting businesses across the company.

“People from all walks of life come to Amazon to develop their career – from recent graduates looking for a place to turn their ideas into high-impact products, to veterans accessing new jobs in cloud computing thanks to our upskilling programs,” said Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Amazon. “These 3,500 new jobs will be in cities across the country with strong and diverse talent pools. We look forward to helping these communities grow their emerging tech workforce.”

Teams in these cities will support various businesses across Amazon, including AWS, Alexa, Amazon Advertising, Amazon Fashion, OpsTech and Amazon Fresh, among others. The company expects to hire for a variety of roles, from cloud infrastructure architects and software engineers to data scientists, product managers, and user experience designers.

Amazon’s Tech Hub and corporate office expansions include:

Dallas, TX - Amazon will expand the existing Dallas Tech Hub at its Galleria location in North Dallas, adding more than 100,000 square feet of space and 600 tech and corporate roles. Currently, Amazon employs 43,000 workers across the state of Texas. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $16 billion in the state.

Detroit, MI – The acquisition of more than 25,000 square feet of office space in Detroit will provide space for an additional 100 jobs. Amazon has invested more than $2.5 billion in the state of Michigan since 2010 and employs more than 13,000 workers across the state.

Denver, CO – Amazon’s Denver Tech Hub will grow by an additional 100 jobs with the addition of 20,000 square feet of new office space. The roles will join the already existing 10,500 Amazon employees working in Colorado. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $2.8 billion in the state of Colorado.

New York City, NY - In Manhattan, Amazon plans to create 2,000 new jobs and has acquired the Lord & Taylor Fifth Avenue building, where the company plans to open a new 630,000 square foot office. Amazon has invested more than $7 billion in the state of New York since 2010 and currently employs 24,000 workers across the state.

Phoenix, AZ - The company’s 90,000 square foot Phoenix Tech Hub expansion at 100 Mill will bring more than 500 new jobs to the community. Amazon has invested more than $11 billion in Arizona since 2010 and directly employs more than 17,000 people across the state.

San Diego, CA - In San Diego, an addition of more than 40,000 square feet of office space will allow for the creation of 200 new jobs. These new roles will join the 90,000 Amazon employees already working across the state of California. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $50 billion in California.

Since 2010, Amazon has directly created more than 600,000 jobs in the U.S, and invested more than $350 billion across more than 40 states, including infrastructure and compensation. We estimate that Amazon’s direct investments have contributed an additional $315 billion to the U.S economy over the last decade and supported more than 780,000 jobs on top of the company’s direct hires in industries like construction, logistics or professional services.

With more than 876,000 employees worldwide, Amazon has been recognized on LinkedIn’s Top Companies list and considered one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune. The company also received a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index. On top of highly competitive salaries and full benefits from day one, Amazon offers a wide range of programs to equip employees with the skills for new, in-demand jobs – from paid cloud computing apprenticeships, to Amazon Technical Academy to its innovative Career Choice initiative, which prepays 95 percent of the cost of tuition to pursue continuing education courses in in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. All of these programs are part of Upskilling 2025, a $700 million commitment by Amazon to support all employees looking to move into higher-skill, better-paying roles.

To apply for a job at Amazon, visit www.amazon.jobs.

