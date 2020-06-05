BusinessWire

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Posted on

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced that Mr. Yifan Liang, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 12:40pm Eastern Time.


Mr. Liang will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at Stifel.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's investor relations website, http://investor.aosmd.com.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.


Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In the United States:
The Blueshirt Group
Ralph Fong
+1 (415) 489-2195
ralph@blueshirtgroup.com

In China:
The Blueshirt Group Asia
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
+86 (138) 1079-1480
gary@blueshirtgroup.com

