Allscripts Closes Previously Announced Sale of EPSi

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#healthIT--Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) closed the previously announced sale of EPSi to Strata Decision Technology on October 15 for $365 million. EPSi is a leading provider of financial decision support and planning tools for hospitals and health systems.


About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers and consumers to make better decisions, delivering better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and The Allscripts Blog.

© 2020 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.


Contacts

Investors:
Stephen Shulstein
312-386-6735
Stephen.Shulstein@allscripts.com

Media:
Concetta Rasiarmos
312-447-2466
concetta.rasiarmos@allscripts.com

