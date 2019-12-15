Allied Wallet Reaches 1,000 Live Merchants in Thailand

BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#alliedwallet--Allied Wallet Inc, a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, and Founder Andy Khawaja recently reached 1,000 live merchants in Thailand after opening a new office in Bangkok to support the growing demand.

The demand and adoption of e-commerce in Thailand has seen steady growth thanks to the support of the Thai government. Their “Thailand 4.0” policy allocates a budget to construct a broadband network for villages across the country.

As one of the largest e-commerce markets in Southeast Asia, the region needed support for its new and existing online businesses. Andy Khawaja and Allied Wallet opened a Bangkok office to support these business owners and their need for secure payment processing.

Recently, Allied Wallet reached over 1,000 merchants and this is due, in large part, to the fact that they accept and process the preferred payment options of the region such as PAYSBUY, 123, TrueMoney, and Easy2Pay.

Between these cash-based, bank transfer type payments and e-wallet type solutions as well as other major payment options, Thai online shoppers and merchants are finding their e-commerce needs fulfilled with Allied Wallet.

Dr. Andy Khawaja, Allied Wallet’s Founder, commented, “We’re very happy to be able to support e-commerce growth in the region. We pride ourselves on our ability to connect business owners and consumers across the world.”

Founder Andy Khawaja added, “This new milestone in Thailand is a sign that we’re doing something right, and we’re very happy for the support that Thailand has shown us.”

They expect to see continued growth and success in Thailand and welcome new business owners to see why they are a leading payment solution in Southeast Asia.

About Allied Wallet Inc:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.

Apinya Huang

E-mail: support@alliedwallet.com

+1-888-255-1137