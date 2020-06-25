Allied Motion Receives Award to Provide Vehicle Market Solution

Follow-on order adds approximately $100 million to total unbooked backlog for Vehicle market solutions which stands at about $325 million at current currency exchange rates

AMHERST, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or “Company”), a designer and manufacturer that sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions to the global market, announced that it recently won the nomination for another award to provide a customer-specific solution for the Company’s Vehicle market in Europe and Asia. This award is in addition to three previously disclosed Vehicle market awards received since 2017, and brings the total awards received for Vehicle Market solutions to approximately $325 million at current currency exchange rates. Revenue for this application is expected to be realized over a seven-year period which will begin ramping in the latter half of 2023. All awards are expected to concurrently be at full rate production midway through 2024 and running at the rate into early 2026.

“ This additional award further validates our strategy to be a leading global provider of controlled motion solutions and demonstrates the markets’ recognition of our ability to develop highly reliable solutions for the Vehicle market,” commented Dick Warzala, Chairman and CEO.

A nominal amount of the previously announced awards was included in the Company’s backlog at March 31, 2020. With the COVID-19 situation, Allied Motion expects production for the initial projects to remain flat through 2020 and begin to regain traction in 2021.

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of industries within our major served markets, which include Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia.

Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical and electronic motion technology. Its products include brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues, and other controlled motion-related products.

The Company’s growth strategy is focused on being the controlled motion solutions leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its “technology/know how” to develop integrated precision solutions that utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies to “change the game” and create higher value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at http://www.alliedmotion.com/.

