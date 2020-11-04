Allied Motion Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

AMHERST, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer that sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions to the global market, announced that its Board of Directors, at its meeting today, approved a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 2, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 18, 2020. Allied Motion has approximately 9.8 million shares of its common stock outstanding.

