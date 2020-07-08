Allego Achieves Ranking on Selling Power’s Annual “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List

Excellence in employee benefits, customer retention, and sales training and enablement places workforce readiness leader on Selling Power’s annual list

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allego, provider of the market-leading learning and enablement platform for sales and other business-critical teams, has been selected for the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For list. Each year, the corporate research team at Selling Power magazine assembles and publishes the list, and this is the 20th consecutive year it has appeared in Selling Power magazine.

Click to Tweet: Have you heard? @AllegoSoftware was recognized by @SellingPowerMag as a Best Company to Sell For in 2020 based on company culture, customer retention and sales training and enablement. https://bit.ly/2Z7M5Of

The recognition is yet another accolade reaffirming Allego’s commitment to its employees and customers. Allego was recently named an Inc. Best Workplace 2020 and has been a Boston Business Journal Best Places to Work honoree for three years in a row based on the company’s efforts to create an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for employees.

“We are true believers that selling is a team sport and have created a culture based on hard work, fun, transparency, accountability, and learning from the best practices of peers and subject matter experts,” said George Donovan, Chief Revenue Officer of Allego. “This recognition by Selling Power furthers our dedication to our work and company culture, and we look forward to building on this foundation.”

The list encompasses companies of all sizes, with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales force numbers in the thousands. To gather data, the Selling Power research team issued a comprehensive application with detailed sections covering these categories:

Compensation and Benefits Hiring, Sales Training, and Sales Enablement Customer Retention

Sections were also provided for companies to spotlight any other information about their sales organization and culture that would help the research team fine-tune the rankings.

Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner says this list is a critical tool for sales professionals to evaluate their options in an era of extreme change.

“Recent shakeups around the globe mean more top sales talent is available to hire, and potential candidates need tools to help weigh options and guide their career choices,” said Gschwandtner. “Each company on this list has created a winning sales culture in its own unique way, with the right tools in place to support a growth-oriented sales career over the long haul.”

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power magazine, the leading periodical for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Selling Power Inc. produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as a series of five-minute videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference. Selling Power also publishes annually Top AI Solutions for Sales, Top 15 Sales Enablement Vendors, Top 20 Sales Training Companies, Leading Sales Consultants – Sales Coaching and Training, and the Selling Power 500 Largest Sales Forces in America. www.sellingpower.com

About Allego

Allego’s modern learning and enablement platform ensures that sales reps and other key employees have the skills and timely knowledge to make the most of each selling situation or initiative. Instead of traditional onboarding and training marathons–which are rapidly outdated and quickly forgotten–enablement and training teams use Allego to deliver the fresh, bite-sized learning that employees need to close deals in today’s dynamic business environment. Content is personalized and mastered through reinforcement, on-the-job coaching, and peer collaboration. Hundreds of thousands of professionals use Allego to onboard faster, deliver consistent messaging, rapidly adopt best practices, coach and practice more frequently, and collaborate more effectively. To learn more about Allego and agile learning and enablement, please visit www.allego.com.

Allison Rynak

617-645-0314

arynak@allego.com



Matter on behalf of Allego

Ryan Lemos

617-874-5210

allego@matternow.com