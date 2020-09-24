BusinessWire

Allegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2020 Third-Quarter Results

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, will release its 2020 third-quarter financial results on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, before the market opens.


Later that morning, David D. Petratis, chairman, president and CEO, and Patrick Shannon, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will conduct a conference call for analysts and investors, beginning at 8 a.m. ET, to review the company's results.

A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live, through the company's website at http://investor.allegion.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-883-0383 in the United States or 412-902-6506 internationally and entering Conference ID 3931652. Listeners should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company's website later that day.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Whitney Moorman – Reputation Management Leader
317-810-3241
Whitney.Moorman@allegion.com

Analyst Contact:
Tom Martineau – Vice President, Investor Relations, and Treasurer
317-810-3759
Tom.Martineau@allegion.com

