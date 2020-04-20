Alexander Group Launches Highest-Value Industry Research for Manufacturing & Distribution Revenue Leaders

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alexander Group, Inc., a leading revenue growth consultancy to global 2000 companies, recently opened its new Manufacturing & Distribution Industry Trends Research, providing in-depth benchmarks on commercial roles, growth drivers, investment profiles and sales compensation. The research will incorporate market insights (global trends and competitive disruption) for key sub-verticals, and will also gauge the longer-term impact of the COVID-19 crisis on revenue models.

The focus for the research will be impact on revenue growth and includes six main themes:

Adapt to Evolving Customer Preferences and the 24/7-Influenced Buyer Journey Optimize Go-To-Market Approach for New and Strategic Offerings Integrate Marketing, Sales & Service to Leverage Innovative Revenue Models Evolve Direct and Indirect Channel Strategies Align Talent and Sales Compensation to Growth Strategy Invest in Revenue (Sales) Operations to Manage Complex Selling Models

The Alexander Group will explore and analyze the insights and viewpoints from participants globally, including interviews with Sales VPs, CSOs, CROs, and Sales Ops Leaders, along with more than 30 revenue metrics collected for each organization.

John Drosos, principal and leader for the firm’s Manufacturing and Distribution research, stressed that, “This research effort is the most extensive to date that Alexander Group has undertaken across both Distribution and Manufacturing. At this early date, we have several dozen top companies participating and have interviewed over 30 top executives. As a complimentary research study that provides tremendous value to our Manufacturing and Distribution community, we strongly urge companies to take part.”

Alexander Group’s Manufacturing & Distribution Industry Trends Research will remain open for the coming months. Participants will receive an individualized report with industry trends, best practices and benchmarks comparing their company’s summarized data findings to the industry.

All data is confidential and shared only in aggregate. Contact one of Alexander Group’s Manufacturing & Distribution leaders to participate in the research.

About Alexander Group

The Alexander Group provides revenue growth consulting services to the world’s leading sales, marketing and service organizations. Founded in 1985, Alexander Group combines deep experience, proven methodologies and data-driven insights to help revenue leaders anticipate change, align their go-to-customer resources with company goals and make better informed decisions with one goal in mind—to grow revenue. The Alexander Group has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Scottsdale and Vero Beach.

