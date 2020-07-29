BusinessWire

Alarm.com Smart Gateway Wins 2020 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) Smart Gateway, a cloud-managed access point that provides a dedicated Wi-Fi network for Alarm.com video cameras, is an IoT Evolution Product of the Year for 2020. In addition to providing a secure network for Alarm.com Wi-Fi cameras, Smart Gateway offers remote management features for video installations, firmware updates and customer support calls. This is the second consecutive year that Alarm.com has won the award, presented by IoT Evolution World.


The Alarm.com Smart Gateway has changed our approach to video installations. We make sure to put one on every video account now and are adding them to existing accounts as well,” said Paul Keast, CEO of Emergency Response Systems, Inc. in Riverside, Calif. “It has virtually eliminated connection drops that may occur and allows us to provide the best possible customer experience. Our techs spend less time on installs and we no longer worry about customer support inquiries for internet provider changes.”

To assist service providers in offering remote installations, technicians can pre-configure the Smart Gateway for a convenient customer installation experience. Unlike a third-party router, the Smart Gateway allows service providers to remotely access information about the video cameras' network, further streamlining video installations and support. This type of remote management allows for non-intrusive technical service and helps to avoid common system disruptions, such as firmware upgrades or cameras disconnected by network changes.

Increasing the safety, security and efficiency of our partners and their businesses, especially concerning installations and support intensity, is what helps drive our innovation,” said Anne Ferguson, VP of marketing at Alarm.com. “We are grateful that IoT Evolution World recognizes the broad impact Smart Gateway has on the industry and the value it delivers to our partners and their customers. Adding Smart Gateway to video monitoring with analytics offerings creates an unparalleled, cost-efficient video solution for home and business owners.”

Featuring WPS (Wi-Fi Protected Setup), Alarm.com’s integrated access point also eliminates the need to update cameras with complicated router passwords. When the user changes their home network's name (SSID), password, or Internet Service Provider, the Wi-Fi video cameras will stay connected to the Smart Gateway's network. With this automation set in place, technicians are able to spend less time on installs and customer support inquiries for internet provider changes, and more time addressing higher priority issues for customers, in turn, lowering overall support costs.

Smart Gateway is available through Alarm.com service providers. For help configuring the Smart Gateway ahead of time, visit the Alarm.com Knowledge Base. Additional resources for virtual training, guided installations, remote troubleshooting and optimizing business operations during this time are available at https://succeedingremotely.poweredbyalarm.com/.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.


