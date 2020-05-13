Alacriti Adds Key Executive Talent to Accelerate Growth

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SaaS--Alacriti, a fintech company specializing in payments, today announced that it has hired Carl Robinson as Senior Vice President of Sales and Vanessa Varian as Vice President of Marketing to accelerate company success during its next stage of growth.

“Carl and Vanessa bring a wealth of experience to their new roles and we are excited to welcome them to the Alacriti team,” said Manish Gurukula, Alacriti’s CEO. “Their leadership, knowledge, and insight will be key as we work to accelerate our growth trajectory,” added Gurukula.

Robinson is dedicated to partner strategies, revenue, sales, and account management. He brings over 25 years of extensive digital banking and global payments experience to the organization. For the past 22 years, Robinson has specifically focused on leading successful sales teams in the development of proven market-based sales strategies, strengthening client relations, and increasing overall sales revenue. Prior to joining Alacriti, he built his executive expertise through the development and leadership of sales teams at EDS, Hewlett Packard, Oracle, Sterling Commerce, Fundtech/Finastra, ACI, and most recently with Infosys.

Varian will oversee Alacriti’s go-to-market strategy, sales enablement, lead generation, and product marketing efforts. Before joining the company, she was Vice President of Product Marketing for Sidecar, a retail adtech innovator. Varian led global product marketing for TiVo’s portfolio of SaaS entertainment discovery products, and held product marketing roles with IBM’s MassS360, Motorola Mobility (acquired by Google), United Healthcare, and AON.

About Alacriti

Alacriti is a fintech company specializing in payments. Our unified platform, Orbipay, supports three payment-related use cases - electronic bill presentment and payments (EBPP), digital disbursements, and subscription billing. The technology enables clients to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and deliver innovative payment experiences to their customers.

We also provide software, services, and technology outsourcing for our clients, including AWS Cloud Consulting. Our platform and services are used by organizations representing a variety of industries including financial institutions, healthcare providers, insurance companies, and utilities.

