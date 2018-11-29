Airbnb Hires New CFO From Amazon

San Francisco’s Airbnb has hired Amazon executive Dave Stephenson to be its new Chief Financial Officer beginning in January.
Airbnb has a global community of more than 5 million rental listings in 81,000 cities around the world. The company is reportedly profitable and rumored to be launching an IPO in 2019.
“Dave is one of the best financial operators in the world and there’s no one better prepared to serve as our CFO,” said CEO and Airbnb co-founder Brian Chesky. “I’m proud of everything we’ve achieved, but Airbnb is just getting started. In the years ahead, Dave will be Airbnb’s quarterback for long-term growth, driving us to be even more efficient and leverage what makes Airbnb unique to create new businesses and continue to expand.”
Stephenson joins Airbnb from a 17-year career at Amazon, where he was most recently Vice President and CFO of their Worldwide Consumer Organization, which is responsible for all of Amazon’s global website sales including Amazon Prime and subsidiaries such as Whole Foods and Zappos.
Before that, he was the Vice President for Amazon’s International Consumer business and has led finance across many areas of the company, including North America Retail, Merchant Services and Amazon Web Services (AWS). In addition, Stephenson has served as President and CFO of Big Fish Games and spent nearly a decade at Procter & Gamble in a variety of finance and engineering roles.
“I am thrilled to be joining and bringing my experience leading fast-growing businesses at scale to help Airbnb accelerate its already incredible growth,” said Stephenson. “There are tremendous opportunities to grow Airbnb’s existing businesses and invest in new ones that will help Airbnb grow stronger in the decades to come.”