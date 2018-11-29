Airbnb Hires New CFO From Amazon

San Francisco’s Airbnb has hired Amazon executive Dave Stephenson to be its new Chief Financial Officer beginning in January.

Airbnb has a global community of more than 5 million rental listings in 81,000 cities around the world. The company is reportedly profitable and rumored to be launching an IPO in 2019.

“Dave is one of the best financial operators in the world and there’s no one better prepared to serve as our CFO,” said CEO and Airbnb co-founder Brian Chesky. “I’m proud of everything we’ve achieved, but Airbnb is just getting started. In the years ahead, Dave will be Airbnb’s quarterback for long-term growth, driving us to be even more efficient and leverage what makes Airbnb unique to create new businesses and continue to expand.”