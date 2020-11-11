AffiniPay Now Integrates with A2Z Events by Personify, Inc.

As the event space has transformed over the last few months, the importance of virtual and hybrid event management has increased dramatically

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AffiniPay for Associations, the industry leader in payments for associations and professional services industries is excited to announce their new integration with Personify’s premiere event management software—A2Z Events. As the world of in-person events has drastically changed over the past few months, this integration is sure to make all the difference for event hosts and attendees everywhere.

With A2Z Events, associations can deliver memorable and impactful events, both online and in-person. A2Z Events provides tools to manage floor operations, drive marketing campaigns, engage with attendees during and after the show and more. Now with integrated online payments from AffiniPay, associations can securely accept payments and gain access to simple and robust reporting tools, as well.

“Our clients want a payments process that is efficient and streamlined for exhibitors and attendees and also reduces their staff’s workload," said Roger Price, General Manager of A2Z Events at Personify. "Our integration with AffiniPay will provide a seamless experience for clients with multiple payment options, robust reporting, and an in-house onboarding and support team."

AffiniPay for Associations was specifically developed with associations and their members in mind, providing tools that make paying online simple, secure, and convenient. Today, their technology is trusted by more than 150,000 professionals and 8,300 associations, keeping payment data secure with advanced fraud protection and security that exceeds internet standards.

“AffiniPay strives to streamline the payments process for all of an organization’s moving parts,” said Janelle Benefield, Director of Association Payments at AffiniPay. “We’re excited to provide a simple and secure online payment solution to the A2Z Events platform.”

As a similarly trusted platform, Personify’s A2Z Events is used by more shows on the TSE Gold 100 and Fastest 50 lists than any other event management software provider in the industry.

You can learn more about this new integration by visiting https://affinipayassociations.com/partners/a2z/.

About AffiniPay

AffiniPay is a financial technology company, creating payment-based practice management tools for professional service markets, including the market-leading LawPay and CPACharge online payment solutions. AffiniPay also provides payment processing to associations and non profits for dues, donations, conference registrations, and more.

About Personify

Personify is the market-leading Constituent Management and Engagement (CME) platform that empowers organizations to better engage their constituents, maximize revenue and optimize operations. For over 20 years, Personify has served as the technology foundation for organizations of all sizes from the largest associations, charities, YMCAs and JCCs to emerging nonprofits. For more information, visit https://personifycorp.com/

