AffiniPay is One of the Best Places to Work in Austin

Growing FinTech Company Earns Spot on Competitive Annual Ranking

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ABJ--AffiniPay, the leading provider of payment technology for professional services industries, announced today that it has been named one of the “2020 Best Places to Work in Austin” by the Austin Business Journal (ABJ).

Inclusion on this highly-competitive list is based on responses to anonymous surveys voluntarily submitted by a company’s employees. In order to qualify, 95 percent of employees must complete the survey.

“We are so proud to have earned a spot on this list, and even more proud of the close to 200 talented team members who have done the work to get us here,” said CEO, Tom West. “Working alongside such impressive individuals who embody our culture of excellence and are driven every single day by our shared vision fills our offices with an almost tangible energy. Every day is exciting.”

The company is continuing to hire despite the global health crisis in order to help build up the organization for future opportunities and success.

AffiniPay has also been ranked on the ABJ’s Fast50 list for the past seven consecutive years, as well as the Inc. 5000 list for the past eight consecutive years. The company will receive their ranking on this year’s Best Places to Work in Austin list at an upcoming virtual ceremony held by the Austin Business Journal on June 19.

About AffiniPay

AffiniPay is a financial technology company creating payment-based practice management tools for professional service markets, including the market-leading LawPay and CPACharge online payment solutions. These solutions are trusted by more than 150,000 professionals, with more than 150 strategic partnerships and programs, including the American Bar Association and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. AffiniPay also provides payment processing to associations for dues, donations, conference registrations, and more.

