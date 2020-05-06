AdsWizz Adds Dynamic Creative Optimization Capabilities to Its Audio Advertising Platforms

Allows Audio Advertisers to Incorporate Near-Infinite Data Points to Truly Personalize Their Messages

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, AdsWizz, the leading global technology provider for digital audio advertising solutions, announced the launch of Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) for audio, a new capability on its AudioMatic and AudioServe platforms. The new DCO feature allows agencies and advertisers to utilize the large number of data points available on the AdsWizz platform to dynamically generate and deliver more than 10 million possible unique audio ad creative variations, enabling a more personalized experience for listeners, and higher engagement and effectiveness for advertisers. The integrated solution makes the entire DCO process easier, and gives full control to the buyer who can manage dynamic creatives, delivery and reporting all within the same platform.

“Audio advertising has the unique power to connect with consumers in a very personal way,” said Alexis van de Wyer, CEO of AdsWizz. “With our new fully integrated DCO solution for audio, AdsWizz enables audio advertisers to deliver truly contextualized messages that speak to audiences in a way that is not only more personal and relevant, but also much more efficient for the advertiser to manage.”

The new solution provides the ability to dynamically generate audio ad variations in real-time and personalize the creative based on the listener’s current context. The DCO solution taps into the extensive data points available when an advertiser uses the AdsWizz platform, including location, time of day, weather, device type, (i.e. mobile, tablet, gaming, smart speakers), gender, age, behavioral segments, points of interest, music genres, and 1st party data.

While other solutions on the market today may help reduce or eliminate the need to create individual audio ads for different audience segments and contexts, they can be much more cumbersome and time consuming to use. For the first time, AdsWizz DCO provides a single and fully integrated solution that streamlines the entire process and allows advertisers to manage dynamic creatives, delivery, and reporting -- all in one place. The easy-to-use solution saves valuable time, budget, and resources by eliminating the gaps and reducing the burdensome steps and processes that exist within other solutions. This, combined with the ability to utilize more data points, makes the AdsWizz DCO solution for audio unlike any other on the market today.

The new DCO solution is available today within the AdsWizz AudioMatic and AudioServe platforms. AdsWizz also provides a complete set of creative guidelines to help ensure agencies have all the information they need to build dynamic ads. To learn more visit www.adswizz.com.

About AdsWizz

AdsWizz has created the end-to-end technology platform that is powering the digital audio advertising ecosystem. AdsWizz powers well-known music platforms, podcasts and broadcasting groups worldwide with a comprehensive digital audio software suite of solutions that connect audio publishers to the advertising community. From dynamic ad insertion to advanced programmatic platforms to innovative new audio formats, AdsWizz efficiently connects buyers and sellers in digital audio. AdsWizz is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an IT Development hub in Bucharest, Romania, and presence in 39 markets around the world.

