Accenture Receives ‘Partner of the Year’ Award from Pegasystems for Eighth Consecutive Year

Also recognized with ‘Excellence in Growth and Delivery’ and ‘Excellence in Digital Transformation’ awards for second year in a row

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has received three 2020 Pega Partner Awards from Pegasystems Inc., the software company empowering digital transformation at the world’s leading enterprises, including Partner of the Year for the eighth year in a row. The awards recognize Accenture’s proven ability to drive business transformation and client value with Pega technology.

Accenture received the following awards:

Partner of the Year — for overall excellence and achievements in end-to-end transformation and innovation across enterprises worldwide.

— for overall excellence and achievements in end-to-end transformation and innovation across enterprises worldwide. Excellence in Growth and Delivery — for driving significant business impact and successful outcomes across global markets.

— for driving significant business impact and successful outcomes across global markets. Excellence in Digital Transformation — for Accenture’s 1:1 customer engagement transformation work with Rabobank, leading to more than $100 million in revenue and cost savings.

Rabobank is one of the top banks in the Netherlands serving over 10 million customers in 40 countries. After partnering with Accenture, the bank successfully transformed its customer engagement capabilities using the latest Pega technologies, allowing it to reach customers through highly personal and relevant interactions fueled by real-time data. Accenture’s experience in digital transformation, agile delivery and its deeply-skilled Pega team made it possible to digitize several client processes in record time. For example, the first release of Rabobank’s marketing application went live in just three months on web and mobile channels, with an approximately fourfold increase in clickthrough rates via web channels. A digitized outreach process implemented to help collect missing customer data went live within 1.5 months, resulting in 90% complete data collection.

“Rabobank has an extensive, local presence, and we wanted to be sure that personal engagement would translate to our digital interactions while opening the door for new customers.” said Martijn Hagens, senior delivery manager, sales & client processes, Rabobank. “With Accenture’s help, we were able to implement Pega technologies that are driving engagement, reducing costs and delivering better business outcomes.”

David Steuer, managing director, Accenture Intelligent Software Engineering Services, added, “Accenture is committed to delivering innovative, end-to-end transformations for our clients with Pega solutions, as evidenced by the 27 Pega partner awards we’ve won over the past 11 years – more than any other alliance partner to date. We look forward to continuing to help our clients unlock new value with Pega technologies.”

“Accenture has demonstrated an outstanding level of innovation in delivering Pega-based solutions that help solve our joint customers’ most critical business challenges,” said Ken Nicolson, vice president, global alliances, Pegasystems. “We congratulate Accenture on receiving these awards and look forward to continuing our strong partnership in 2020 and beyond.”

A Platinum-level Pega Consulting Partner, Accenture has more than 7,750 professionals spanning 42 countries skilled in Pega solutions, and more than 3,400 Pega certifications. Over the past four years, Accenture has conducted more than 550 Pega client engagements, leveraging its deep industry capability to help deliver transformational work across the communications, media, technology, financial services, health and public services, life sciences, airlines, and automotive industries.

