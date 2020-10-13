ABBYY Timeline 5 Adds Task Mining Capabilities to Connect People, Processes and Content

The updated platform delivers a 360-degree view of operations by connecting user interactions with business processes to empower organizations to make data-driven decisions.

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AnalyticsProcessAutomation--ABBYY, a Digital Intelligence company, today announced the launch of Timeline 5, the only end-to-end Process Intelligence platform that delivers 360-degree visibility into business operations by combining insights from people, processes and content. Leveraging its new task mining capabilities and patent-pending process mining technology, Timeline analyzes desktop user interaction data and seamlessly links it with process details mined from system event data, enabling organizations to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experience and accelerate impactful digital transformation initiatives.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, two-thirds (66.7%) of organizations encountered broken processes, according to a global Forrester study conducted in Q1 20201. Companies are struggling to fully realize the potential of digital transformation initiatives because they don’t have visibility into their business processes. The primary cause of these challenges is that their Business Process Management (BPM), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and process mining tools lack the ability to understand the details of variable processes all the way down to the steps users take.

“With our new task mining capabilities, we continue to set the bar for Process Intelligence tools, enabling our customers to realize the alignment of their people, processes and data critical to the success of their digital transformation efforts,” commented Scott Opitz, Chief Marketing Officer at ABBYY. “The addition of these new capabilities to ABBYY’s Digital Intelligence platform will allow organizations to better identify, design, implement and monitor their RPA, Analytic Process Automation and Intelligent Document Processing initiatives so they can realize the greatest returns on those investments.”

ABBYY Timeline goes beyond existing approaches to process discovery and mining by combining complete visibility into business processes with insights from unstructured and semi-structured content delivered by ABBYY’s market-leading Content Intelligence suite. According to Gartner, the platform is positioned to “uniquely address content/case-based digital transformation initiatives, providing end-to-end visibility into highly variable content-centric processes and how they are performing to identify challenges, improve efficiencies and enhance customer experiences.”2

To acquire comprehensive insight into core business operations, Gartner recommends organizations to combine task mining and process mining as complementary approaches to “create better visibility and understanding, driving the success of the mining at both the process and task level.”3

The task mining capabilities of Timeline 5.0 are designed to:

Identify time-consuming repetitive tasks and recommend possible candidates for automation, thereby freeing up knowledge workers to focus on higher value activities and enabling leaders to make data-driven decisions for automation initiatives;

Uncover variabilities in task execution to enable automation safeguards that mitigate the risk of compliance violations;

Combine task-level details with Timeline’s intuitive point-and-click process analysis tools to provide a unified end-to-end and top-to-bottom operational understanding and ensure that digital transformation initiatives deliver predictable results and do not cause unintended consequences;

Easily scale to large numbers of desktop users to discover the full set of variations in user actions while strictly protecting sensitive information through a multi-faceted set of data security services.

To learn more about ABBYY Timeline 5, please visit: https://www.abbyy.com/timeline/

To learn more about ABBYY’s full suite of Digital Intelligence solutions to transform enterprise processes and content, please visit: https://www.abbyy.com/solutions/digital-intelligence/

About ABBYY

ABBYY empowers organizations to gain a complete understanding of their business processes and the content that fuels them with its Digital Intelligence platform. ABBYY technologies are used by more than 5,000 companies, including many of the Fortune 500, and is recognized for its leadership in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and Process Discovery & Mining for driving significant impact where it matters most: customer experience, effectiveness, profitability and competitive advantage. ABBYY is a global company with offices in 14 countries. For more information, visit www.abbyy.com/company.

1 "Forrester Infographic: Digital Process Automation at Scale", Forrester Research, Inc., July 14, 2020.

2 Gartner “Market Guide for Process Mining,” Marc Kerremans, et al, 30 September 2020.

3 Gartner “Discover the Differences and Use Cases of Process Mining Versus Task Mining,” Marc Kerremans, Tushar Srivastava, 22 April 2020.

ABBYY Editorial Contacts

Catherine Johnson

catherine.johnson@abbyy.com

Gina Ray, APR

949-370-0941

gina.ray@abbyy.com