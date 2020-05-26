A Smartphone at a Smart Price? How About Three! A Trio of Affordable New Devices Head to T-Mobile

And, switch to Metro by T-Mobile and get LG K51 or Motorola moto g stylus for FREE

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Staying connected is more important than ever, and smartphone shoppers shouldn’t have to choose between quality and price. So, today T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced a lineup of new, affordable, feature-packed smartphones coming soon to T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro stores — the LG Stylo 6, LG K51 and the Motorola moto g stylus, all priced under $260.

Here’s all the deets on this budget-friendly lineup, coming soon, including two that’ll be FREE when you switch to Metro by T-Mobile:

LG Stylo 6

This new LTE smartphone sports a built-in stylus for creativity and productivity whenever that idea sparks. With three cameras on the back and a 13MP selfie camera, LG Stylo 6 makes it easy to snap that perfect shot. It arrives at T-Mobile and Sprint on May 29, followed by Metro by T-Mobile on June 10. T-Mobile customers can get it for $10.50/month ($0 down, FRP $252) — all for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan with credit check. Sprint customers can get it for $25 down and $5 per month on Sprint Flex Lease (FRP $252). And stay tuned for Metro by T-Mobile offers, available soon. Check out the unboxing video here.

LG K51

The LG K51 LTE smartphone boasts a 6.5” screen, 13MP front camera and triple rear camera system with a 115˚ super wide lens for taking sweet panoramas — and it’s free when you switch to Metro by T-Mobile! Just pay the sales tax and activation fee and show a valid ID for verification. It lands at Metro today, at T-Mobile on May 29 and later this summer at Sprint. T-Mobile customers can get it for $7.75/month ($0 down, FRP $186) — all for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan with credit check. Stay tuned for pricing at Sprint closer to availability. Check out the unboxing video here.

Motorola moto g stylus

With a slide-out stylus and 128GB of built-in storage, this Motorola smartphone has plenty of room to store photos taken with the 48MP, AI-powered triple camera system. It’s available at Metro by T-Mobile today, and switchers can snag the phone for free when they show an ID for verification (FRP $239).

For information on the #1 brand in prepaid, check out Metro by T-Mobile plans here.

But, if you’re looking to switch to T-Mobile — new customers who activate two voice lines on Magenta get the third line for FREE! Magenta customers get great Un-carrier benefits, like taxes and fees included, Quibi on Us and Netflix on Us for families, the best customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts and free scam protection to fight robocalls. Customers also score weekly free stuff from T-Mobile Tuesdays! And for customers who want an incredible value on unlimited talk, text and smartphone data without all the extras, there’s Essentials.

Plus at Sprint, Unlimited Plus customers get Hulu and Tidal included in their monthly plan (plus much more) and can score free perks with My Sprint Rewards.

For more details on this new crew of affordable smartphones, head to www.t-mobile.com, www.sprint.com and www.metrobyt-mobile.com.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Metro offers require eligible port and exclude numbers currently active on T-Mobile network or active on Metro in past 90 days. $15 activation fee/line. Restrictions apply. See store for details. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on finance agreement or lease becomes due. T-Mobile 3rd line free: Via monthly bill credits. Allow 2 bill cycles; credits stop if you cancel any lines. Sprint Offers: With approved credit, 18-month lease, new line of service or eligible upgrade. LG Stylo 6$5/mo. after $25 down, $4.12/mo. credit applied within two bills.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com

Media Contacts

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

investor.relations@t-mobile.com

http://investor.t-mobile.com