4D Molecular Scores $90 Million

EMERYVILLE — 4D Molecular Therapeutics (4DMT), a leader in Therapeutic Vector Evolution for adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy vector discovery and product development, has closed $90 million Series B Financing. The round was led by Viking Global Investors, with participation from ArrowMark Partners, Janus Henderson Investors, The Biotechnology Value Fund, MiraeAsset Financial Group, Pappas Capital & Chiesi Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, Perceptive Advisors, Ridgeback Capital Investments, CureDuchenne Ventures and Berkeley Catalyst Fund.

The company will use the financing to advance its proprietary Therapeutic Vector Evolution platform and pipeline of next-generation AAV gene therapeutics. The company’s lead intravitreally-delivered AAV gene therapy asset for choroideremia is expected to enter clinical trials in 2019.

4DMT focuses on the discovery and development of targeted, customized and proprietary next-generation AAV gene therapy products for use in patients with severe genetic diseases with high unmet medical need. Therapeutic Vector Evolution empowers 4DMT to create customized gene therapy products to deliver genes specifically to any tissue or organ in the body, by the optimal clinical route of administration for any given disease, at lower doses and with resistance to pre-existing antibodies.

In conjunction with the Series B financing, Tony Yao of ArrowMark Partners has joined the 4DMT Board of Directors alongside existing directors David Kirn M.D., David Schaeffer Ph.D., Hoyoung Huh M.D., Ph.D., Charles P. Theuer M.D., Ph.D., and Margi McLoughlin Ph.D.

“4DMT is dedicated to creating highly effective AAV gene therapy products to cure patients with severe genetic diseases. 4DMT’s next-generation Therapeutic Vector Evolution platform generates targeted, optimized and proprietary AAV vectors that have the potential to overcome the delivery and immunological challenges currently facing the field, and to ultimately unlock the full potential of gene therapy,” said David Kirn, chairman and chief executive officer of 4DMT. “We are privileged to be supported by such high caliber life science investors who share in our vision, and we’re excited to have Tony’s expertise added to the board of directors.”