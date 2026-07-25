Lumin Digital Raises $115 Million in New Capital

SAN RAMON — Lumin Digital, the Compounding Growth Platform for banks and credit unions, has announced more than $70 million in new investment from clients of the company. This follows a recent $45 million growth equity financing led by Light Street Capital, totaling more than $115 million in fresh capital for the business.

The new funding will support Lumin’s continued innovation roadmap, accelerating advancements in AI, payments, CRM, lending, and other high-impact product expansion categories centered on its unified digital banking platform. The company has demonstrated consistent and sustainable growth, exceeded financial goals while improving margins and operational efficiency, and maintained best-in-class client satisfaction with an NPS of 94. Third-party research confirms client outcomes: an independent study by 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, finds 145% ROI over five years and a 10.8-month payback period.

The announcement builds on Lumin Digital’s $170 million growth equity round completed in December 2024 and the $75 million in client investment announced in March 2025. The combination of these capital raises leaves Lumin with a strong balance sheet, ensuring it can serve clients from a position of strength.

“We’ve built Lumin around a simple idea: the financial institutions that depend on our platform should have a stake in it,” said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO of Lumin Digital. “Fifteen more clients made that commitment in this round, and Light Street doubled down on theirs. Together, that tells us something. The people who know this company best, our customers and our lead investor, believe in where we’re taking it. This capital accelerates Lumin’s platform expansion already underway, and we’re doing it with a cap table built for the long term.”

“Lumin Digital’s commitment to serving banks and credit unions is unwavering, fostering a client relationship that is truly unique among software vendors,” said Kevin Sullivan, Partner at Light Street Capital. “We are proud to continue our support of Lumin, in partnership with Clients, to build the go-to cloud platform for financial institutions in the era of AI.”

“We are investing in Lumin Digital because we’ve seen firsthand what the platform does for user growth and digital engagement,” said Dave Larson, Chief Executive Officer, Affinity Plus. “This is a company that has earned our trust, and investing was a natural extension of a relationship already built on shared outcomes.”

Lumin’s client-investor model reflects a broader philosophy: that the financial institutions best positioned to serve their members are those with a stake in the tools they use. By welcoming clients as investors, Lumin continues to deepen the alignment that has defined its approach since its founding in 2016.