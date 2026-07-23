Anthropic to Deploy 2 Gigawatts of AMD GPUs

SANTA CLARA — AMD and Anthropic have announced a strategic partnership to deploy up to 2 gigawatts of AMD Instinct MI450 Series GPUs in AMD Helios rack-scale solutions, with deployment of the first gigawatt beginning in the first half of 2027.

The extraordinary pace of AI adoption is driving rapid growth in demand for training and inference capacity. Anthropic is scaling its compute infrastructure to serve strong and growing demand for Claude, and its adoption of AMD Helios at gigawatt scale represents a major expansion of AMD’s position at the center of the global AI infrastructure buildout.

Anthropic will deploy AMD Helios rack-scale solutions featuring AMD Instinct™ MI455X GPUs, part of the AMD Instinct MI450 Series, together with AMD EPYC™ “Venice” CPUs, AMD Pensando™ networking and ROCm™ software. Purpose-built for next-generation AI training and inference, Helios delivers the performance, efficiency and scale required for the most demanding AI workloads. This deployment builds on Anthropic’s existing use of AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs.

In addition, AMD and Anthropic are launching a multi-year engineering collaboration to use Claude to accelerate AMD software development. Specifically, the teams will use Claude to optimize workloads for AMD Instinct GPUs and accelerate ROCm software development. AMD will also broadly adopt Claude across its engineering and product development teams.

AMD has committed to make a strategic equity investment of up to $5 billion in Anthropic in the future.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Anthropic and deploy AMD Helios at gigawatt scale,” said Dr. Lisa Su, chair and CEO, AMD. “This collaboration brings together Anthropic’s leadership in frontier AI with the full strength of AMD high-performance computing. Together, we will accelerate AI adoption at scale and establish Helios as a major platform for the next generation of AI infrastructure.”

“Access to compute is central to keeping Claude at the frontier and meeting demand from our customers,” said Tom Brown, co-founder and chief compute officer, Anthropic. “By partnering with AMD across the stack, we are securing the capacity we need and optimizing it for training and serving Claude. Running across a diversified range of hardware lets us map the right workloads to the right hardware.”