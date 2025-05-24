Square Launches Handheld Device

Square Handheld is powered by the new unified Square Point of Sale app, bringing years of commerce innovation and technology leadership into a single, powerful hub for running any size or type of business. The redesigned software provides sellers with seven different modes that lets them customize their experience with industry-specific features — such as Quick Service mode, Bar mode, and Retail mode — and the ability to easily add modes when their operations require different or expanded capabilities. Device-specific features like quick settings for easy adjustments and push alerts for timely notifications mean Square Handheld can fit into and improve any in-store workflow, especially for restaurants and retailers, which drove 50% of Square’s gross payment volume (GPV) in 2024. From intimate neighborhood wine bars and bustling multi-location restaurants, to local pet shops and sprawling garden centers, Square Handheld gives sellers of all sizes a powerful solution to keep commerce moving.

“Square Handheld is just what we needed. It’s tremendously helpful to place orders instantly at each table instead of waiting at a counter and entering multiple tables’ orders at once, which introduces wait time to parties that placed their order earlier,” said Trevor Ledergerber, owner of Berkeley, CA’s La Mediterranee. “The device is reliable, comfortable to hold, and fits perfectly into our aprons. The battery is dependable, lasting through two service staff shifts, so we no longer need to worry about plugging it in between lunch and dinner. And we’re saving on paper receipt costs, going from 100% print to 75% digital.”

“Running a business, especially a restaurant or retail store, has never been more demanding: every second counts, every team member must find ways to be more productive, and every customer has increasingly higher expectations for when and how they’re serviced,” said Thomas Templeton, Block’s Head of Hardware. “Square Handheld fuses Square’s industry-leading design with powerful commerce software to deliver a dynamic device that empowers sellers to keep pace with the breakneck speed of modern business – whether they’re a full-service restaurant looking to provide seamless tableside service across multiple dining areas, or a boutique looking to give its clients a refined checkout experience anywhere in-store.”

Square Handheld is available for purchase online at Square Shop, starting at $399. And to help sellers get the most out of their Square Handheld, Square has partnered with industry-leading accessories manufacturer Belkin to offer premium protective cases at launch. The Belkin SheerForce cases, which will come in seven different colors, complement Square Handheld’s sleek design, add further defense against accidental drops and scratches, and lets businesses match their brand identity to their device. Thoughtfully designed to improve device grip while maintaining Square Handheld’s pocketable profile, the Belkin SheerForce case starts at $39 and can be purchased online at Square Shop.