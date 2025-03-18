Police Arrest Target Shoplifter

On March 3, 2025, at approximately 2:30 PM, San José Police Department Officers responded to a report of a theft that occurred at a Target store located in the 400 block of N. Capitol Avenue. The adult male suspect entered the business and removed theft security devices from multiple items before bypassing all points of sale and attempting to exit the store without paying for the items.

Officers working an Organized Retail Theft Detail (ORT) “hotspot” assignment in the area safely took the suspect into custody when he exited the store. The suspect was later identified as Derek Pitts. During a search incident to arrest, Officers located methamphetamine on the suspect. Suspect Pitts was transported and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for multiple crimes including theft and possession of methamphetamine. The stolen merchandise was returned to the business.

As part of the 8.49-million-dollar grant awarded to the San José Police Department from the California Board of State and Community Corrections to combat Organized Retail Theft, the SJPD ORT Detail dedicates a portion of their funding to deploy specialized officers, on an overtime basis, to follow-up on cases and apprehend criminals responsible for thefts throughout San José. ORT overtime officers are also deployed throughout the city each week, at various days and times to conduct visible and undercover patrols at locations known to be “hotspots.” ORT overtime “hotspot” officers have made over 1,700 contacts at retailers since January of 2024.