News

Police Arrest Target Shoplifter

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

On March 3, 2025, at approximately 2:30 PM, San José Police Department Officers responded to a report of a theft that occurred at a Target store located in the 400 block of N. Capitol Avenue. The adult male suspect entered the business and removed theft security devices from multiple items before bypassing all points of sale and attempting to exit the store without paying for the items.

Officers working an Organized Retail Theft Detail (ORT) “hotspot” assignment in the area safely took the suspect into custody when he exited the store. The suspect was later identified as Derek Pitts. During a search incident to arrest, Officers located methamphetamine on the suspect. Suspect Pitts was transported and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for multiple crimes including theft and possession of methamphetamine. The stolen merchandise was returned to the business.

As part of the 8.49-million-dollar grant awarded to the San José Police Department from the California Board of State and Community Corrections to combat Organized Retail Theft, the SJPD ORT Detail dedicates a portion of their funding to deploy specialized officers, on an overtime basis, to follow-up on cases and apprehend criminals responsible for thefts throughout San José. ORT overtime officers are also deployed throughout the city each week, at various days and times to conduct visible and undercover patrols at locations known to be “hotspots.” ORT overtime “hotspot” officers have made over 1,700 contacts at retailers since January of 2024.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News Real Estate

Atherton Most Expensive Zip Code in the Country

Posted on Author Editor

For the third year in a row, 94027 in Atherton, CA, is the most expensive zip code in America in 2022 according to RealtyHop, with a median price of $9,000,000, increasing 0.56% from $8,950,000 in 2021. California has 59 of the most expensive zip codes, the most of any state. Los Angeles has the highest […]
News

Roku to Offer $15 LE Streaming Player at Walmart on Black Friday

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE — Roku, Inc. has introduced the Roku LE streaming player, which provides access to the easy-to-use Roku OS, videos in high definition and everything needed to get streaming all in one box for just $15, will be available exclusively at Walmart for Black Friday while supplies last. Additionally, customers will also find fantastic deals […]
News

San Francisco Police Arrest 8 Juveniles in Walgreens Thefts

Posted on Author Editor

On September 23, 2024, the San Francisco Police Department General Work Investigations Unit was assigned an Organized Retail Crime related robbery that occurred on September 16, 2024, at Walgreens on the 1100 block of Potrero Avenue. During the incident, several juvenile suspects entered the store, concealed merchandise, and ransacked the store. When an employee asked […]