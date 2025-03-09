Snowflake to Build Silicon Valley AI Hub

MENLO PARK — Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, is deepening its investments in AI innovation by opening the Silicon Valley AI Hub, a home for developers, startups and business leaders to learn, deepen relationships, and shape the future of AI.

“Snowflake is the most consequential data and AI company in the world today,” said Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO of Snowflake. “Our technology is already at the heart of customers’ data and AI strategies, and now, we are taking it a step further by creating a physical space for people shaping the future of AI to connect, learn, and work. Whether you’re a developer looking for hands-on experience, a startup founder looking for a place to collaborate, or an executive looking to explore the art of the possible, the Silicon Valley AI Hub will serve as the epicenter of AI development and collaboration.”

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley at Snowflake’s new Menlo Park campus, the nearly 30,000 square foot space plans to open in Summer 2025, and will feature a range of spaces designed for people across the AI ecosystem. The Silicon Valley AI Hub will feature a startup hub with flex desks, event spaces for community meetups and workshops, training rooms, a Customer Experience Center with board rooms for executive meetings, a video production studio, cafe, onsite catering and patio with views overlooking the San Francisco Bay Area. The space will offer enterprise executives a collaborative and flexible venue to define strategies and establish partnerships, AI engineers a space to experiment with new technologies and learn from each other, and early-stage startups, including those from venture capital firms Altimeter, Conviction, IVP, Redpoint, and Sequoia Capital, a homebase to get work done.

In addition to having access to the resources offered at the Silicon Valley AI Hub, startups in the Snowflake ecosystem have even more opportunities to build and expand their businesses with Snowflake. Through the Snowflake Startup Accelerator, Snowflake and its VC partners are doubling down on their commitment to invest in and support a broad range of startups, including those that are building AI based products and industry solutions on Snowflake. Formerly known as the Powered by Snowflake Funding Program, the Snowflake Startup Accelerator is expanding to invest up to $200 million, deliver technical assistance, give free credits, and unlock access to additional capital to help early-stage startups grow their businesses in the AI Data Cloud. In addition, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has also committed to provide up to $1 million in free Snowflake credits on AWS over four years to support startups building and offering applications on Snowflake’s platform.