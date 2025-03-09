Doordash to Join Prestigious S&P 500

Doordash, the nation’s leading delivery service, is getting a big boost for its stock after being added to the S&P 500 index.
S&P Dow Jones Indices oversees the companies in the indexes and is adding Doordash, TKO Group and Williams-Sonoma to the S&P 500. The announcement was made Friday afternoon after the markets closed and Doordash stock was up 6% in after-hours trading.
S&P Dow Jones Indices says it will also make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 24, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 100 are more representative of the mega-cap market space. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASD:PLTR), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASD:ISRG) and ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will replace Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASD:KHC) and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) in the S&P 100, respectively. All companies being removed from the S&P 100 will remain in the S&P 500.
- DoorDash Inc. (NASD: DASH), S&P MidCap 400 constituents TKO Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TKO), Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) and Expand Energy Corp. (NASD: EXE) will replace Borgwarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA), Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX), Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) and FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) in the S&P 500 respectively. S&P SmallCap 600 constituents VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC), Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) and Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), will replace TKO Group Holdings, Williams-Sonoma and Expand Energy in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively. Teleflex, Celanese, FMC and Borgwarner will replace VF, Alaska Air Group, Hims & Hers Health, and Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.
- S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI), ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) and EchoStar Corp. (NASD:SATS) will replace The Chemours Co. (NYSE:CC), Teradata Corp. (NYSE:TDC) and Neogen Corp. (NASD:NEOG) in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively.
Chemours, Teradata and Neogen will replace Bath & Body Works, ATI and EchoStar in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.
- Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP), Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI), Freshpet Inc. (NASD:FRPT), WillScot Holdings Corp. (NASD:WSC), Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASD:KTOS) and CleanSpark Inc. (NASD:CLSK) will replace Wabash National Corp. (NYSE:WNC), Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT), Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASD:FLGT), Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR), Green Plains Inc. (NASD:GPRE), Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MATV) and Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASD:HAIN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
March 24,2025
|
S&P 100
|
Addition
|
Palantir Technologies
|
PLTR
|
Information Technology
|
March 24,2025
|
S&P 100
|
Addition
|
Intuitive Surgical
|
ISRG
|
Health Care
|
March 24,2025
|
S&P 100
|
Addition
|
ServiceNow
|
NOW
|
Information Technology
|
March 24,2025
|
S&P 100
|
Deletion
|
Dow
|
DOW
|
Materials
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P 100
|
Deletion
|
Kraft Heinz
|
KHC
|
Consumer Staples
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P 100
|
Deletion
|
Ford Motor
|
F
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
DoorDash
|
DASH
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
TKO Group Holdings
|
TKO
|
Communication Services
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Williams-Sonoma
|
WSM
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Expand Energy
|
EXE
|
Energy
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Borgwarner
|
BWA
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Teleflex
|
TFX
|
Health Care
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Celanese
|
CE
|
Materials
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
FMC
|
FMC
|
Materials
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
VF
|
VFC
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Alaska Air Group
|
ALK
|
Industrials
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Hims & Hers Health
|
HIMS
|
Health Care
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Bath & Body Works
|
BBWI
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
ATI
|
ATI
|
Materials
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
EchoStar
|
SATS
|
Communication Services
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
TKO Group Holdings
|
TKO
|
Communication Services
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Williams-Sonoma
|
WSM
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Expand Energy
|
EXE
|
Energy
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
The Chemours Company
|
CC
|
Materials
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Teradata
|
TDC
|
Information Technology
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Neogen
|
NEOG
|
Health Care
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Teleflex
|
TFX
|
Health Care
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Celanese
|
CE
|
Materials
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
FMC
|
FMC
|
Materials
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Borgwarner
|
BWA
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
The Chemours Company
|
CC
|
Materials
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Teradata
|
TDC
|
Information Technology
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Neogen
|
NEOG
|
Health Care
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Ryman Hospitality Properties
|
RHP
|
Real Estate
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Element Solutions
|
ESI
|
Materials
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Freshpet
|
FRPT
|
Consumer Staples
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
WillScot Holdings
|
WSC
|
Industrials
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Mueller Water Products
|
MWA
|
Industrials
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
|
KTOS
|
Industrials
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
CleanSpark
|
CLSK
|
Information Technology
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
VF
|
VFC
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Alaska Air Group
|
ALK
|
Industrials
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Hims & Hers Health
|
HIMS
|
Health Care
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Ambac Financial Group
|
AMBC
|
Financials
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Bath & Body Works
|
BBWI
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
ATI
|
ATI
|
Materials
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
EchoStar
|
SATS
|
Communication Services
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Wabash National
|
WNC
|
Industrials
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Green Dot
|
GDOT
|
Financials
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Fulgent Genetics
|
FLGT
|
Health Care
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Nabors Industries
|
NBR
|
Energy
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Green Plains
|
GPRE
|
Energy
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Mativ Holdings
|
MATV
|
Materials
|
March 24, 2025
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Hain Celestial Group
|
HAIN
|
Consumer Staples