Doordash to Join Prestigious S&P 500

Doordash, the nation’s leading delivery service, is getting a big boost for its stock after being added to the S&P 500 index.

S&P Dow Jones Indices oversees the companies in the indexes and is adding Doordash, TKO Group and Williams-Sonoma to the S&P 500. The announcement was made Friday afternoon after the markets closed and Doordash stock was up 6% in after-hours trading.

S&P Dow Jones Indices says it will also make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 24, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 100 are more representative of the mega-cap market space. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASD:PLTR), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASD:ISRG) and ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will replace Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASD:KHC) and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) in the S&P 100, respectively. All companies being removed from the S&P 100 will remain in the S&P 500.

DoorDash Inc. (NASD: DASH), S&P MidCap 400 constituents TKO Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TKO), Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) and Expand Energy Corp. (NASD: EXE) will replace Borgwarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA), Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX), Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) and FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) in the S&P 500 respectively. S&P SmallCap 600 constituents VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC), Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) and Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), will replace TKO Group Holdings, Williams-Sonoma and Expand Energy in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively. Teleflex, Celanese, FMC and Borgwarner will replace VF, Alaska Air Group, Hims & Hers Health, and Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI), ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) and EchoStar Corp. (NASD:SATS) will replace The Chemours Co. (NYSE:CC), Teradata Corp. (NYSE:TDC) and Neogen Corp. (NASD:NEOG) in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP), Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI), Freshpet Inc. (NASD:FRPT), WillScot Holdings Corp. (NASD:WSC), Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASD:KTOS) and CleanSpark Inc. (NASD:CLSK) will replace Wabash National Corp. (NYSE:WNC), Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT), Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASD:FLGT), Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR), Green Plains Inc. (NASD:GPRE), Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MATV) and Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASD:HAIN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.

