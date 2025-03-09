News

Doordash to Join Prestigious S&P 500

Doordash, the nation’s leading delivery service, is getting a big boost for its stock after being added to the S&P 500 index.

S&P Dow Jones Indices oversees the companies in the indexes and is adding Doordash, TKO Group and Williams-Sonoma to the S&P 500. The announcement was made Friday afternoon after the markets closed and Doordash stock was up 6% in after-hours trading.

S&P Dow Jones Indices says it will also make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 24, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 100 are more representative of the mega-cap market space. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASD:PLTR), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASD:ISRG) and ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will replace Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASD:KHC) and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) in the S&P 100, respectively. All companies being removed from the S&P 100 will remain in the S&P 500.
  • DoorDash Inc. (NASD: DASH), S&P MidCap 400 constituents TKO Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TKO), Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) and Expand Energy Corp. (NASD: EXE) will replace Borgwarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA), Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX), Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) and FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) in the S&P 500 respectively. S&P SmallCap 600 constituents VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC), Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) and Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), will replace TKO Group Holdings, Williams-Sonoma and Expand Energy in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively. Teleflex, Celanese, FMC and Borgwarner will replace VF, Alaska Air Group, Hims & Hers Health, and Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.
  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI), ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) and EchoStar Corp. (NASD:SATS) will replace The Chemours Co. (NYSE:CC), Teradata Corp. (NYSE:TDC) and Neogen Corp. (NASD:NEOG) in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively.
    Chemours, Teradata and Neogen will replace Bath & Body Works, ATI and EchoStar in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.
  • Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP), Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI), Freshpet Inc. (NASD:FRPT), WillScot Holdings Corp. (NASD:WSC), Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASD:KTOS) and CleanSpark Inc. (NASD:CLSK) will replace Wabash National Corp. (NYSE:WNC), Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT), Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASD:FLGT), Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR), Green Plains Inc. (NASD:GPRE), Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MATV) and Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASD:HAIN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name 

Ticker

GICS Sector

March 24,2025

S&P 100

Addition

Palantir Technologies

PLTR

Information Technology

March 24,2025

S&P 100

Addition

Intuitive Surgical

ISRG

Health Care

March 24,2025

S&P 100

Addition

ServiceNow

NOW

Information Technology

March 24,2025

S&P 100

Deletion

Dow

DOW

Materials

March 24, 2025

S&P 100

Deletion

Kraft Heinz

KHC

Consumer Staples

March 24, 2025

S&P 100

Deletion

Ford Motor

F

Consumer Discretionary

March 24, 2025 

S&P 500

Addition

DoorDash

DASH

Consumer Discretionary 

March 24, 2025 

S&P 500

Addition

TKO Group Holdings

TKO

Communication Services

March 24, 2025 

S&P 500

Addition

Williams-Sonoma

WSM 

Consumer Discretionary 

March 24, 2025 

S&P 500

Addition

Expand Energy

EXE 

Energy 

March 24, 2025 

S&P 500

Deletion

Borgwarner

BWA

Consumer Discretionary 

March 24, 2025 

S&P 500

Deletion

Teleflex

TFX

Health Care

March 24, 2025 

S&P 500

Deletion

Celanese

CE

Materials 

March 24, 2025 

S&P 500

Deletion

FMC

FMC 

Materials 

March 24, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400 

Addition

VF

VFC

Consumer Discretionary

March 24, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400 

Addition

Alaska Air Group

ALK

Industrials

March 24, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400 

Addition

Hims & Hers Health

HIMS

Health Care

March 24, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400 

Addition

Bath & Body Works

BBWI

Consumer Discretionary

March 24, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400 

Addition

ATI

ATI

Materials

March 24, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400 

Addition

EchoStar

SATS

Communication Services

March 24, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400 

Deletion

TKO Group Holdings

TKO

Communication Services

March 24, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400 

Deletion

Williams-Sonoma

WSM 

Consumer Discretionary 

March 24, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400 

Deletion

Expand Energy

EXE 

Energy 

March 24, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400 

Deletion

The Chemours Company

CC 

Materials 

March 24, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400 

Deletion

Teradata

TDC 

Information Technology 

March 24, 2025 

S&P MidCap 400 

Deletion

Neogen

NEOG 

Health Care

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition

Teleflex

TFX

Health Care

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition

Celanese

CE 

Materials 

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition

FMC

FMC 

Materials 

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition

Borgwarner

BWA 

Consumer Discretionary 

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition

The Chemours Company

CC 

Materials 

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition

Teradata

TDC 

Information Technology 

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition

Neogen

NEOG 

Health Care 

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition

Ryman Hospitality Properties

RHP

Real Estate

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition

Element Solutions

ESI

Materials

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition

Freshpet

FRPT

Consumer Staples

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition

WillScot Holdings

WSC

Industrials

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition

Mueller Water Products

MWA

Industrials 

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

KTOS

Industrials

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Addition

CleanSpark

CLSK

Information Technology

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

VF

VFC

Consumer Discretionary

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

Alaska Air Group

ALK 

Industrials

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

Hims & Hers Health

HIMS

Health Care

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

Ambac Financial Group

AMBC

Financials

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

Bath & Body Works

BBWI

Consumer Discretionary

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

ATI

ATI

Materials

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

EchoStar

SATS

Communication Services

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

Wabash National

WNC 

Industrials 

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

Green Dot

GDOT 

Financials 

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

Fulgent Genetics

FLGT 

Health Care 

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

Nabors Industries

NBR 

Energy 

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

Green Plains

GPRE 

Energy 

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

Mativ Holdings

MATV

Materials 

March 24, 2025 

S&P SmallCap 600 

Deletion

Hain Celestial Group

HAIN 

Consumer Staples 

 

