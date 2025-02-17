News

PayPal Now an Option for Norwegian Cruise Bookings

SAN JOSE – PayPal is now a checkout option for all U.S.-based cruise reservations operated by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Now, travelers looking to cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, can benefit from the ease, simplicity and security of paying with PayPal when booking their next travel experience.

In addition to offering travelers the ability to checkout with PayPal, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will continue to use PayPal Braintree for credit-card processing for both reservations and all shipboard payments.

“At PayPal, we’re making travel more seamless for consumers by deepening our relationship with well-loved global travel brands,” said Suzan Kereere, President, Global Markets, PayPal. “With Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, we’re offering people a convenient way to book their dream cruises all the way from reservations to experiences on high seas.”

Customers who pay with PayPal enjoy a 43% faster checkout than those using traditional checkout.  In addition, PayPal has shown to help increase conversion by an average of 84% among customers who pay online for travel.

“The implementation of PayPal marks a major milestone in our payments acceptance journey. At Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, we are committed to providing guests with more variety and more value through elevated offerings,” said Harry Sommer, President and CEO at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “The addition of PayPal as an easy and secure option to pay for their cruise is a key contributor to providing our guests with the best vacation and experience possible.”

