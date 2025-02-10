PlantBaby Closes Seed Round

MARIN — PlantBaby, a company dedicated to creating innovative solutions in the plant-based nutrition space, has closed its Series Seed equity financing round. The round was led by B2 Partners, a firm founded by investor Matt Behrens, at a post-money valuation of $20 million.

“PlantBaby represents the kind of forward-thinking, mission-driven company we look to support at B2 Partners,” said Matt Behrens, Founder of B2 Partners. “Their commitment to creating clean, plant-based nutrition solutions aligns perfectly with our belief in backing businesses that prioritize both health and sustainability. We’re proud to contribute to their journey and help them reach even more families in need of innovative nutrition options.”

This funding will empower PlantBaby to make its products more accessible around the country, through Sprouts, Wegmans, Amazon, Thrive, and their own Kiki Milk website built on Shopify. The new capital allows for further research and development and product innovation in both plant milk and new categories.

“We became acquainted with B2 Partners through an introduction by one of our early investors,” said Alex and Lauren Abelin, Co-Founders of PlantBaby. “Their decision to lead this funding round underscores their confidence in PlantBaby’s vision and potential. We’re thrilled to join forces with such an excellent and thoughtful partner.”

B2 Partners led the seed round and is joining the PlantBaby board, with additional support from Big Idea Ventures, Everywhere Ventures, X Factor Ventures, Women’s Equity Lab Silicon Valley, and Babylist, bringing further momentum to the company’s growth journey.

Founders Lauren and Alex Abelin launched PlantBaby after their son Alakai’s birth, frustrated by the lack of clean-label and dairy-free infant formulas. Their company, PlantBaby, creates products they love and trust, aiming to support families everywhere, especially the 50% of children with chronic health conditions.

PlantBaby’s first product, Kiki Milk, launched in 2020 with Original and Chocolate and has expanded to include Mac Nut and Unsweetened. Unlike other plant milks, Kiki Milk is crafted with a blend of more than six whole food ingredients—free from seed oils, gums, artificial flavors, and preservatives. It is certified USDA Organic and glyphosate-residue free. Each serving naturally provides 5g of protein and contains an excellent source of calcium, thanks to unique nutrient-rich ingredients like sprouted pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, and Aquamin™. To ensure the highest safety and quality, all varieties undergo third-party testing for heavy metals and mold, making Kiki Milk a clean and nourishing choice for the whole family.

“Improving the health of future generations is our North Star as both parents and entrepreneurs,” said Alex and Lauren Abelin. “We’re committed to providing the cleanest, most nutritious, and delicious products—for your family and ours—because every child deserves the best.”