Cerebras Launches World’s Fastest DeepSeek R1 Inference

SUNNYVALECerebras Systems, a pioneer in accelerating generative AI,  announced record-breaking performance for DeepSeek-R1-Distill-Llama-70B inference, achieving more than 1,500 tokens per second – 57 times faster than GPU-based solutions. This unprecedented speed enables instant reasoning capabilities for one of the industry’s most sophisticated open-weight models, running entirely on U.S.-based AI infrastructure with zero data retention.

“DeepSeek R1 represents a new frontier in AI reasoning capabilities, and today we’re making it accessible at the industry’s fastest speeds,” said Hagay Lupesko, SVP of AI Cloud, Cerebras. “By achieving more than 1,500 tokens per second on our Cerebras Inference platform, we’re transforming minutes-long reasoning processes into near-instantaneous responses, fundamentally changing how developers and enterprises can leverage advanced AI models.”

Powered by the Cerebras Wafer Scale Engine, the platform demonstrates dramatic real-world performance improvements. A standard coding prompt that takes 22 seconds on competitive platforms completes in just 1.5 seconds on Cerebras – a 15x improvement in time to result. This breakthrough enables practical deployment of sophisticated reasoning models that traditionally require extensive computation time.

DeepSeek-R1-Distill-Llama-70B combines the advanced reasoning capabilities of DeepSeek’s 671B parameter Mixture of Experts (MoE) model with Meta’s widely-supported Llama architecture. Despite its efficient 70B parameter size, the model demonstrates superior performance on complex mathematics and coding tasks compared to larger models.

“Security and privacy are paramount for enterprise AI deployment,” continued Lupesko. “By processing all inference requests in U.S.-based data centers with zero data retention, we’re ensuring that organizations can leverage cutting-edge AI capabilities while maintaining strict data governance standards. Data stays in the U.S. 100% of the time and belongs solely to the customer.”

