Tim Cook Meets King Charles at Apple UK Headquarters

Last Thursday, December 12, Apple CEO Tim Cook met His Majesty King Charles III in England.

The King visited Apple’s Battersea office in London to meet Apple employees, members of the British creative community, and students who have learned vital new skills like coding from educational programs supported by Apple and U.K.-based nonprofit The King’s Trust.

Apple employees from across the country welcomed His Majesty to the historic Battersea Power Station, which has been Apple’s U.K. headquarters since 2023. To mark the occasion, children from the nearby St. George’s Primary School created holiday artwork on iPad, which was then projected onto the power station’s iconic chimneys. Apple CEO Tim Cook joined King Charles to welcome the local community to a special holiday concert by award-winning British musician RAYE.

“We were honored to welcome His Majesty King Charles to Apple Battersea — our home in the U.K. — and we’re proud to support The King’s Trust in its vital work educating and empowering young people,” said Cook. “We look forward to our continued growth here, building on more than 40 years of history in the United Kingdom.”

CEO Tim Cook returned to the United States and met President-elect Donald Trump Friday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida according to media reports.

 

