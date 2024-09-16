Glean Gobbles Up $260 Million Series E

PALO ALTO — Glean has announced an over $260 million Series E round at a $4.6 billion valuation, as the company meets growing demand for its Work AI platform. The round was co-led by Altimeter and DST Global, with participation from new investors Craft Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and existing investors Coatue, General Catalyst, ICONIQ Growth, IVP, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Sequoia Capital. The company also announced a set of next-generation prompting features to help automate complex, multi-step workflows and accelerate AI adoption for everyone at work, as well as new embedded solutions for Zendesk and Salesforce Service Cloud.

Glean previously announced more than $200 million in Series D funding at a $2.2 billion valuation in February 2024. With this latest round, Glean has doubled its valuation in just over six months. The company reports increasing revenue growth, with ARR more than tripling over the past year. Customers include Reddit, Instacart, Pinterest, Duolingo, Databricks, BILL, Samsara, Grammarly, and leading global enterprises in telecommunications, banking, retail, semiconductors, electronics, and manufacturing.

“We’re honored to help some of the world’s largest companies adopt AI to transform their businesses,” said Arvind Jain, co-founder and CEO of Glean. “To truly unlock new levels of creativity, productivity, and operational efficiency, AI needs to draw on the full picture of an organization’s knowledge – and it needs to be accessible by everyone. You shouldn’t have to be a prompt engineering expert to find answers, generate content, and automate work with AI.”

Glean has seen a surge in demand for its solution from companies eager to quickly and securely deploy generative AI across their organizations. Built by former Google search engineers, Glean began in 2019 as an AI-powered enterprise search system connected to all of a company’s internal data via 100+ SaaS connectors. With the introduction of its enterprise AI assistant and platform to build custom generative AI apps, Glean has emerged as the leading Work AI solution. Using its state-of-the-art search and RAG technology, and built with the comprehensive security, privacy, permissions enforcement, and answer referenceability that enterprises require, Glean delivers the powerful, secure, and trustworthy AI that businesses today are seeking.

“As the race to implement generative AI at work has continued, we believe Glean sets the standard as a company that’s not only built an incredible technological solution, but also a remarkable business and consistently growing, devoted customer base,” said Apoorv Agrawal, Partner at Altimeter. “Arvind and the team at Glean have developed a Work AI platform that users turn to each and every day, in the same way that they use email, calendars, and Slack.”

Glean is also announcing new features, including next-generation prompting to ensure that users of all skill levels don’t let the complexity of prompt engineering slow their adoption of AI. Prompt capabilities include a prompt builder to create, edit, test, save and publish prompts using natural language; advanced, multi-step prompts to automate complex tasks and workflows; the ability to share prompts with teammates to facilitate learning and adoption; and a prompt library for exploration and discovery of new AI use cases. Next-gen prompting capabilities are currently available in beta and will be rolling out to all customers.

“We’re honored to partner with product visionaries like Arvind and the entire Glean team,” said Rahul Mehta, managing partner at DST Global. “We’re impressed with Glean’s product velocity, customer centricity, exceptional customer traction and mission orientation. Their deep understanding of data, powerful search and RAG technology, and exclusive enterprise focus make them a leader in Work AI, which they’re making useful for everyone at work with new capabilities like next-generation prompting.”