Oakland Man Charged With Robbing McDonald’s, Papa John’s

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price announced that Clarence Esteen (31) has been charged with five counts of second-degree robbery for allegedly robbing three fast food restaurants in Oakland.

The criminal complaint alleges that on or about July 5, 2024, the defendant entered a McDonald’s on the 6600 block of San Pablo Avenue and demanded money from an employee. The complaint further alleges that about 30 minutes later, the defendant entered a Papa John’s restaurant on the 5400 block of San Pablo Avenue and demanded money from the employees working at the cash register at that location. According to the complaint, five minutes later, the defendant entered Cassave Restaurant & Taqueria, located at the same address as the Papa John’s restaurant, and demanded money from the workers there.

If convicted and sentenced of all charges, Clarence Esteen faces nine years in state prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 17, 2024, in Department 115 for a pretrial hearing at Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.