ISE Labs Opens Second Silicon Valley Location

FREMONT — ISE Labs, Inc., a provider of semiconductor engineering services, is opening a second U.S. facility, located in San Jose. Together, the Fremont and San Jose sites will double ISE’s available R&D lab and business space, reinforcing the company’s commitment to Silicon Valley while expanding its North American footprint and helping to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply chain. The new facility is located at 2201 Qume Drive in San Jose.

ISE Labs purchased the building in late 2023 and has built it out specifically to accommodate the engineering needs of its North American customers, many of whom are working on solutions for emerging semiconductor applications, such as artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and high-performance computing (HPC), to name a few. In addition to shifting some team members between facilities, ISE Labs is seeking a number of highly skilled engineers and technicians for the new site.

Kenneth Hsiang, Chief Executive Officer of ISE Labs, said, “As semiconductor manufacturing supply chain reshoring continues to escalate, demand for our proven engineering expertise is growing in parallel. Expanding our operations by adding a second facility is vital to support our growing customers, who are onsite daily due to the collaborative nature of our work. Ease of access in the South Bay was a key consideration in selecting our new site.”

The San Jose facility will primarily house qualification and reliability process, including environmental, mechanical, electrostatic discharge (ESD), failure analysis, and burn-in. ISE Labs’ high-power burn-in solutions – vital to detecting early failures in a semiconductor device – are among the best and highest-performing in the industry. The Fremont site will expand its already robust set of test functions, including automated test equipment (ATE) test program development, test hardware design, device characterization, wafer probing, and engineering, pre-production and final test, and system-level test.

“We are firmly committed to our investment in Silicon Valley. It both contributes to the region’s revitalizing its position in the semiconductor industry and supports U.S. manufacturers more broadly. Adding this new high-end facility to our existing local footprint is an important step,” said Dr. Tien Wu, Chief Executive Officer, ASE, Inc. “Our ISE Labs division – the largest semiconductor testing service provider in North America – is essential to advancing ASE’s role in driving the development of the world’s most innovative electronics.”

ISE Labs is a subsidiary of Taiwan’s Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE). The company is a leader in advanced semiconductor assembly and test services, ASE offers a wide portfolio of technology and solutions for IC test program design, front-end engineering test, wafer probe, wafer bump, substrate design and supply, wafer level packaging, flip chip, system-in-package, and other manufacturing services.