Open AI Signs Deal With Time

TIME and OpenAI have signed a multi-year content deal and strategic partnership to bring TIME’s trusted articles to OpenAI’s products, including ChatGPT. Terms weren’t revealed.

Through this collaboration, OpenAI will gain access to current and historic content from TIME’s extensive archives from the last 101 years to enhance its products and display in response to user inquiries—featuring a citation and link back to the original source on Time.com. The new partnership furthers TIME’s commitment to expanding global access to accurate and trusted information.

“Throughout our 101-year history, TIME has embraced innovation to ensure that the delivery of our trusted journalism evolves alongside technology,” said TIME Chief Operating Officer Mark Howard.  “This partnership with OpenAI advances our mission to expand access to trusted information globally as we continue to embrace innovative new ways of bringing TIME’s journalism to audiences globally.”

“We’re partnering with TIME to make it easier for people to access news content through our AI tools, and to support reputable journalism by providing proper attribution to original sources,” said Brad Lightcap, Chief Operating Officer of OpenAI.

The partnership will also enable TIME to gain access to OpenAI’s technology to develop new products for its audiences, along with the opportunity to provide vital feedback and share practical applications to refine and enhance the delivery of journalism in ChatGPT and other OpenAI products and shape the future of news experiences.

