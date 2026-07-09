Kleiner Leads $50 Million Series A in Poetic

SAN FRANCISCO — Poetic (formerly known as Forge), the company building a new class of software that learns like AI but runs like code, has raised a $50 million Series A at a $500 million valuation led by Kleiner Perkins. Founders Fund, First Harmonic and OpenAI also participated in the round.

The industries that power our lives, from healthcare to banking to insurance, still run on decades-old processes and manual work. The underlying software that permeates them has helped, but regular software has been unable to automate the real complexities of these industries with their dynamic nature and unstructured problem spaces. For years, generative AI has promised to solve these problems, yet its impact has remained largely superficial, with arms-length integrations via LLMs that aren’t built to handle mission-critical tasks.

Poetic takes a fundamentally different approach. The company built a new kind of system for the work nothing else could handle — multi-hour processes that run thousands of times a day, demand near-perfect accuracy, and depend on thousands of rules no one ever wrote down. Rather than relying on autonomous “agents” that can be difficult to control, Poetic’s purpose-built programming language lets operators define complex workflows in natural language, then encodes that expertise into deterministic, near-tokenless execution. The result: 99% accuracy on processes companies have failed to automate for decades, at a fraction of the cost of traditional AI agents.

“Right now in AI, there’s too much attention on quick demos and shiny objects, and not enough on outcomes,” said Markie Wagner, CEO and Founder of Poetic. “We built a new kind of software that learns like AI but runs like code, so the hardest work in your business finally gets done reliably, allowing your business to evolve faster and operate at a scale that was previously impossible.”

Poetic is already deployed at some of the world’s largest financial services organizations, having driven double-digit millions in savings for Fortune 500 companies automating their most difficult, high-stakes processes like transaction monitoring and disputes investigations. The company reached an eight-figure run rate in 2025 with just four employees.

At SoFi, the public US bank, Poetic reached 99%+ quality executing fraud investigations end-to-end in just five weeks. At AIG, one of the largest insurance companies, Poetic similarly reached 99%+ accuracy on a complex, multi-hour process that previously required significant manual effort.

According to SoFi CEO Anthony Noto, “In just weeks, Poetic was able to execute many of our fraud processes end-to-end, all while improving quality metrics and the member experience. With auto-decisioning, members get access restored right away, instead of days. As we’ve scaled across the business, we’ve seen 100% process adherence, even in our most complex compliance investigations.”

“Markie is one of the most prescient founders I’ve encountered on AI, and I’ve had a front row seat since the beginning,” said Leigh Marie Braswell, Partner at Kleiner Perkins who led the Series A. “What Poetic has built is genuinely different – a platform that can execute the complex, high-stakes processes that large enterprises actually run, with accuracy that exceeds what human teams can deliver. The fact that they were able to automate at the largest companies with the highest requirements is a reflection of how deeply the product works. And they’ve done so with one of the strongest teams – leaders from Palantir, UiPath, Ramp, Scale, Retool, and many more.”

With this new funding, Poetic will scale its forward-deployed team, expand into new complex industries, and bring its platform to more of the world’s largest enterprises.