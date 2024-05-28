LA Police Arrest 11 in Retail Theft Blitz

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Division Burglary detectives announce the arrest this month of multiple shoplifting suspects during a blitz operation aimed at stopping retail theft.

Retail theft has plagued various businesses operating inside the FIGat7th Plaza located in the area of 7th Street and Figueroa Street in Downtown Los Angeles. To address this issue, law enforcement worked in conjunction with impacted retailers to conduct blitz operations. A blitz operation is when law enforcement strategically saturates an area with personnel and resources to address a specific issue.

On May 19, 2024, a blitz operation was conducted at two retailers inside the FIGat7th Plaza. A total of 11 suspects were arrested for shoplifting.

The following suspects were arrested during the blitz operation:

19-year-old Nicole Allman-Dean, Booking No. 6816223

20-year-old Breajanika Johnson, Booking No. 6816218

20-year-old Serlo Allyene, Booking No. 6816222

21-year-old Nanely Esquivel, Booking No. 6816216

24-year-old Parris Gregory, Booking No. 6816201

28-year-old Donald Gregory, Booking No. 6816177

33-year-old Ailena Vargas, RFC No. K20028

34-year-old Ted Newman, Booking No. 6816148

37-year-old Gabriel Simmons, RFC No. L79465

47-year-old Ebony Holt, Booking No. 6816180

57-year-old Jerry Ivory, RFC No. K20030

Under the Los Angeles County Misdemeanor Bail Schedule, several of the suspects were eligible for Cite and release, others had pending warrants.

Anyone with information about these types of incidents is asked to call LAPD Central Burglary Theft Detectives at 213-833-3750. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.