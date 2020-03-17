2-day Workshop: Accounting Update for Software Companies (San Jose, United States – September 22-23, 2020) – ResearchAndMarkets.com
Learning Objectives:
- Review the latest changes in key areas
- Understand how the latest issues impact your company
-
See where your counterparts are getting stuck
Agenda:
DAY 1
8:00 - 8:45
- Continental Breakfast and Registration
8:45 - 10:45
- Revenue Recognition: Past Issues and Emerging Trends
- Where people are getting stuck within the new model
- Implementation observations
- Beware These Hot Spots - Comment Letters
- Survey results
10:45 - 11:00 - Break
11:00 - 12:30
- Revenue Recognition: Key Areas and Illustrative Examples
- Collectibility
- Contract Modifications
- Identifying Performance Obligations
- Contingent Revenue
- Costs to Obtain a Contract
- Significant Financing Component
- Performance Obligations Over Time
- Elimination of VSOE Requirement for Software Transactions
12:30 - 1:30 - Lunch
1:30 - 2:45
- Internal Control Considerations
2:45 - 2:55 - Break
2:55 - 4:00
- Commissions
- Incremental Cost Capitalization
- Accelerator Commission Payments
- Multiple Costs for One Contract
- Contract Modifications
- Clawback Provisions
- Fringe Benefits
- Amortization Period
- Common Questions
4:00 - 4:05 - Break
4:05 - 5:05
- Disclosure Issues
- Adoption and Post-Adoption
- Disaggregated Revenue
- Reconciliation of Contract Balances
- Qualification of Performance Obligations
- Disclosure of Significant Assumptions
- Quantification of Costs to Complete a Contract
- Examples
- Next Steps
DAY 2
8:45 - 10:45
- ASC 606: Interactive discussion on a series of scenarios
- Selected practice areas
- Group will use polling to work through each question
- Moderators from Connor Group will explain their recommended answers and explanations
10:45 - 11:00 - Break
11:00 - 12:00
- Round Robin session on operational issues
12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch
1:00 - 2:15
- Revenue Recognition: Case Studies and Practical Examples
- Material Right - Renewal Option
- Sales to Distributor
- Contract Does Not Meet the Criteria of Apply the New Model
- Good or Service is Distinct in the Context of the Contract
- Estimating the Transaction Price
- Sales-or-usage Based Fees
- When Does Control Transfer?
- Recognizing Revenue
2:15 - 2:25 - Break
2:25 - 3:35
- Tax Impact of the New Standard
- Tax Principle for revenue recognition
- Examples
- Other considerations
- Next steps
3:35 - 4:30
- Implementation Observations
- Making revenue recognition manageable for those on the front lines
- Engaging in a dialogue: narrowing the gap between sales and accounting
-
When and how to communicate issues of emerging importance
