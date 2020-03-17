2-day Workshop: Accounting Update for Software Companies (San Jose, United States – September 22-23, 2020) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Accounting Update for Software Companies" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The new Accounting Update for Software Companies agenda will split half the time on revenue recognition issues and the remainder on developments in other key areas. There will be plenty of examples and a detailed case study.

Learning Objectives:

Review the latest changes in key areas

Understand how the latest issues impact your company

See where your counterparts are getting stuck



Agenda:

DAY 1

8:00 - 8:45

Continental Breakfast and Registration

8:45 - 10:45

Revenue Recognition: Past Issues and Emerging Trends

Where people are getting stuck within the new model

Implementation observations

Beware These Hot Spots - Comment Letters

Survey results

10:45 - 11:00 - Break

11:00 - 12:30

Revenue Recognition: Key Areas and Illustrative Examples

Collectibility

Contract Modifications

Identifying Performance Obligations

Contingent Revenue

Costs to Obtain a Contract

Significant Financing Component

Performance Obligations Over Time

Elimination of VSOE Requirement for Software Transactions

12:30 - 1:30 - Lunch

1:30 - 2:45

Internal Control Considerations

2:45 - 2:55 - Break

2:55 - 4:00

Commissions

Incremental Cost Capitalization

Accelerator Commission Payments

Multiple Costs for One Contract

Contract Modifications

Clawback Provisions

Fringe Benefits

Amortization Period

Common Questions

4:00 - 4:05 - Break

4:05 - 5:05

Disclosure Issues

Adoption and Post-Adoption

Disaggregated Revenue

Reconciliation of Contract Balances

Qualification of Performance Obligations

Disclosure of Significant Assumptions

Quantification of Costs to Complete a Contract

Examples

Next Steps

DAY 2

8:45 - 10:45

ASC 606: Interactive discussion on a series of scenarios

Selected practice areas

Group will use polling to work through each question

Moderators from Connor Group will explain their recommended answers and explanations

10:45 - 11:00 - Break

11:00 - 12:00

Round Robin session on operational issues

12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch

1:00 - 2:15

Revenue Recognition: Case Studies and Practical Examples

Material Right - Renewal Option

Sales to Distributor

Contract Does Not Meet the Criteria of Apply the New Model

Good or Service is Distinct in the Context of the Contract

Estimating the Transaction Price

Sales-or-usage Based Fees

When Does Control Transfer?

Recognizing Revenue

2:15 - 2:25 - Break

2:25 - 3:35

Tax Impact of the New Standard

Tax Principle for revenue recognition

Examples

Other considerations

Next steps

3:35 - 4:30

Implementation Observations

Making revenue recognition manageable for those on the front lines

Engaging in a dialogue: narrowing the gap between sales and accounting

When and how to communicate issues of emerging importance



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/koljxo

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900