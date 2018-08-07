Yellowbrick Emerges From Stealth With $44 Million

PALO ALTO — Yellowbrick Data has emerged from stealth this week and is debuting the Yellowbrick analytic solution for hybrid cloud, the cornerstone of which is the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse. The company has also landed $44 million in Series A funding from DFJ, GV, Menlo Ventures, Samsung Ventures and Third Point Ventures.

Based on the Yellowbrick architecture for native flash queries, the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse is 30x smaller and up to 140x faster compared to existing solutions. Yellowbrick Data is already generating revenue, with multiple customers including Overstock.com, Symphony RetailAI and TEOCO Corporation.

“The performance we saw after one week of testing blew us away. The Yellowbrick Data Warehouse allows us to do things that we couldn’t do before – and at a price point that can be three to five times lower than any other competitive solution,” said Atul Jain, Chairman and CEO of TEOCO Corporation. “The Yellowbrick system is so powerful; we will be able to produce insights that we could not produce before.”

Yellowbrick Data brings simplicity back to analytics and data warehousing. Designed as a turnkey appliance using the latest technologies, the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse is based on the Yellowbrick architecture for native flash queries, unlocking the true speed of flash memory to power analytics in the hybrid cloud.

Yellowbrick was founded in 2014 by Neil Carson (CEO), Jim Dawson (CRO) and Mark Brinicombe (principal architect).