Xealth and Twistle Partner with Providence to Monitor Patients with COVID-19 Symptoms at Home

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID19--Providence is monitoring patients suffering from COVID-19 symptoms using Xealth’s digital health platform to deliver Twistle’s care automation and remote patient monitoring platform. More than 700 positive or presumptive positive COVID-19 patients are already being helped with this solution at home, keeping patients safe and preventing additional stress on hospitals, emergency rooms and front-line health care teams.

Providence is using a pathway solution from Twistle to reach out automatically to at-risk patients via secure text messaging, phone, or smartphone apps to gather up-to-date information about symptoms, and send alerts to their care team if their symptoms require attention. This solution protects and relieves overburdened health care professionals while also giving patients peace of mind and a safety net for communication while they recover at home. Xealth is providing the underlying platform for automation and integration into the provider EMR workflow. The Xealth/Twistle solution was deployed from a standing start to production in four days.

Providence is currently treating one of the largest number of patients who have been diagnosed with or are at risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus, largely because of its significant presence in Seattle, an epicenter of the pandemic.

“In the current environment, we have a large population of patients who are concerned and experiencing symptoms that may or may not be indicative of COVID-19,” said Dr. Todd Czartoski, Chief Medical Technology Officer for Providence. “Incorporating Xealth and Twistle into our clinical operations extends the reach of our front-line caregivers – enabling us to give them leverage to monitor patients effectively and efficiently – while keeping patients safely at home.”

The home monitoring solution is a component of Providence’s digital strategy to help address the crisis which includes a COVID-19 Hub microsite to help educate patients by providing accurate and timely information, Providence’s self-assessment tool called Grace, and virtual visits using Express Care Virtual. Patients who are exhibiting symptoms but are well enough are given a thermometer and pulse oximeter and are monitored from home by Providence’s remote patient monitoring team using the Xealth/Twistle solution.

“Remote health technology is essential to balancing scarce and precious health care workers with conscientious care and monitoring,” said Kulmeet Singh, Twistle’s CEO. “When this crisis arose, we wanted to help all patients in need, which means ensuring frontline health workers can focus on clinical care. Our company mission includes #patientsfirst, so when this crisis emerged, we were all hands on deck devoting all our energies and assets to help.”

“We will not flatten the curve until we give patients solutions to receive care no matter where they are,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder of Xealth. “Xealth’s core value is that we can help health systems rapidly onboard new digital tools and new use cases as well as extend care teams’ ability to monitor and treat patients within current EMR workflows regardless of the location of the patient. Providence is an innovator, especially during these unconventional times, and we are proud to be able to quickly assist our partner health systems.”

Twistle’s simplicity allows health professionals to focus on learning the new COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment information coming out daily, and on helping patients with this knowledge. Twistle’s platform allows for nearly real-time updates of the messaging logic and content, so it can keep up with rapidly changing guidelines. The platform also is designed for rapid deployment, as demonstrated by this partnership with Providence.

“We continue to be inspired by our patients who tell us every day they feel safer at home because of this program, especially in these times of fear and panic. Health care teams came together and worked above and beyond to implement tele-home monitoring for COVID patients within a matter of days,” said Sherene Schlegel, executive director of clinical operations for Providence Telehealth.

Visit Providence’s COVID-19 website to find information and tools that help guide patients to the appropriate level of care.

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients direct from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence in 2017, and investors include Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

Founded in 2011, Twistle is a healthcare technology company that helps organizations deliver personalized care to patients in their homes by automating everything from routine communication to information gathering and education activities, saving time for care teams while improving outcomes. Twistle’s platform automatically checks in with patients and based on their responses, guides them to a better outcome by delivering follow-up information, questions, and empathetic messages. Patients are connected to the care team through multi-channel engagement, including IVR, text messaging and Twistle’s own intuitive mobile app. Twistle’s technology helps its customers increase revenue, standardize care processes and reduce costs. Twistle takes deep integration with EHRs, wearables, devices and the healthcare IT ecosystem, and creates a simple user experience for patients and their care teams to reach its vision: Every patient connected, supported and reassured.

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 1,085 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 119,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. Learn about our vision of health for a better world at Providence.org.

