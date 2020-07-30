Verily Announces New Customers and Partners for its Healthy at Work Program

Program Deployed by the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to help ensure a safe return to its four-year university campuses across the state

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verily, an Alphabet company, announced customers and testing partners leveraging Healthy at Work, the company’s comprehensive solution aimed at keeping employees and students safe as they begin returning to shared spaces. Healthy at Work combines Verily’s core data science and software capabilities, and COVID-19 testing expertise with guidance from public health authorities to provide smart, integrated screening and testing strategies for universities and employers returning individuals to shared spaces.

By analyzing geographical data, community prevalence and mapping to an organization’s policies, Healthy at Work provides custom recommendations for implementing and maintaining return to work or school programs, allowing customers to monitor and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Healthy at Work testing partners include Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) and others, enabling customers to choose a testing modality that best suits the needs of their population. Testing options include: onsite testing, pop-up testing, community testing or at home testing.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) is leading a program for all four-year universities across the state of Alabama and is providing COVID-19 testing through Healthy at Work to all students prior to returning to campuses. Students will be required to participate in initial testing at offsite locations before returning to their university in order to help administrators understand local prevalence and to help mitigate the spread of the virus on campus. Once on campus, students will participate in regular onsite COVID-19 testing through the Healthy at Work program.

Brown University deployed a routine COVID-19 testing pilot program this summer using Healthy at Work with a cohort of faculty, staff and graduate students. As it resumes on-campus instruction and operations in phases, the university is developing a comprehensive testing plan for all individuals who live, work or study on campus this fall.

“Our customers are doing everything they can to protect the health and safety of their populations during this very uncertain time. We’re thrilled to provide the analytics, software and ongoing testing for Alabama’s state-wide program for safely and gradually returning students to campuses,” said Vivian Lee, MD, president of health platforms at Verily. “Organizations like UAB and Brown that have built the integrated testing and data infrastructure will be better able to adapt to the evolving COVID-19 landscape.”

Verily’s Healthy at Work program is complementary to Verily’s secure and connected Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program, which has tested over 500,000 individuals across 15 states in close collaboration with state and local public health authorities. Additionally, Verily’s Pathfinder suite of information management tools has supported health systems and hospitals on the frontlines of care. Organizations interested in a conversation or demo with the Verily Healthy at Work team should use this contact form.

About Verily

Launched in 2015, Verily is a subsidiary of Alphabet focused on life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to make the world’s health data useful so that people enjoy healthier lives. Verily develops tools and devices to collect, organize and activate health data, and creates interventions to prevent and manage disease. We partner with leading life sciences, medical device and government organizations, using deep hardware, software, scientific, and healthcare expertise to enable faster development, meaningful advances, and deployment at scale.

Robin Suchan

Public Affairs and Communications, Verily

suchan@verily.com

415-736-1547