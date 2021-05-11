Uplift Offers Buy Now Pay Later on Southwest Airlines

MENLO PARK – Uplift, a company offering Buy Now, Pay Later solutions for the world’s top travel brands, has launched a new partnership with Southwest Airlines Co. Customers can now book their Southwest Airlines flights to more than 100 U.S. and international destinations while using Uplift’s flexible payment options to pay over time for their travel. Customers will typically pay 10% interest on payments spread over time and can vary depending on their credit score.

The deal with Southwest Airlines expands its offerings with Uplift, which had already been available on Southwest Vacations. Uplift offers its flexible payment services on Alaska Airlines, Carnival, United, Lufthansa and Spirit Airlines.

Uplift says it is seeing strong pent-up consumer demand for travel as COVID-19 case counts decline and vaccinations ramp up. Using Uplift as a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payment option gives Southwest customers the freedom to book trips when they are ready, and spread the cost over a series of affordable monthly payments. Uplift is seamlessly integrated into the Southwest.com booking process for a frictionless customer experience. Customers will see the total cost of their trip at the time of booking along with the monthly payment amount, letting them take control of their budget and experience the travel that they deserve.

“Southwest Airlines is one of America’s most beloved airlines, with a strong brand reputation based on a spirit of freedom and empowering customers with affordable travel,” said Brian Barth, CEO of Uplift. “For travelers who already appreciate the low fares and world-renowned hospitality that Southwest is known for, the payment flexibility of Uplift’s Buy Now, Pay Later solutions will be another addition to Southwest’s customer-friendly offerings.”

Southwest Airlines is the latest major airline to partner with Uplift, joining 15 other airline partners. Uplift already had an existing partnership with Southwest Vacations and is now expanding that relationship through existing payment rails already in place with Universal Air Travel Plan (UATP); which is the global payment solution owned by the world’s leading airlines of which Southwest is a shareholder and Issuer. Uplift’s exclusive partnership with UATP enables fast, secure, and cost-effective payment settlement for airlines, offering BNPL options for Southwest flights.

“Southwest Customers are eager to fly again, and our expanding partnership with Uplift will help open up the possibilities of affordable travel to even more people, just in time for the summer vacation season and beyond,” said Jonathan Clarkson, Managing Director of Loyalty, Partnerships, and Products for Southwest Airlines. “Customer loyalty is extremely important to Southwest Airlines, making Uplift a great partner to help support our business objectives.”

Uplift’s flexible payment options are available for purchases as low as $100. As an example of how the installment pricing works: instead of paying $300 upfront for airfare, a customer can book their flight today with $0 down and travel anytime, and spread the cost of their trip over 11 monthly payments of $29 each. A down payment may be required and payments can vary based on credit score.

In January, Uplift announced it has raised a $68 million credit line with Atalaya Capital Management. Uplift also named Jeffrey Power to its Board of Directors. Power is the Chief Investment Officer of Braeburn Capital, a subsidiary of Apple Inc. that manages the company’s massive $200 billion-plus investment portfolio.

Uplift has raised a total of approximately $695 million since its founding in 2014.