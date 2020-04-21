UJET Strengthens its Executive Leadership Team with Vasili Triant as Chief Business Officer

Industry leader and strategist joins UJET to spearhead corporate partnerships, alliances, and accelerate business growth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CBO--UJET Inc., a leading provider of modern, mobile-first customer support communications and solutions, today announced the appointment of Vasili Triant as Chief Business Officer (CBO), as the latest addition to UJET’s executive leadership team. In his role as CBO, Triant will spearhead UJET’s global partnerships and alliances, and help to further UJET’s position as one of the fastest growing cloud contact center solutions.

Triant brings more than 20 years of deep expertise in Telecom, Unified Communications (UC), and Contact Center to UJET. He joins from Cisco, where, as VP/GM of Contact Center, he achieved the fastest growth in over a decade through a focus on global alliances and enterprise cloud-readiness. Previously, he served as CEO for Serenova where he led the cloud software company through a significant phase of growth and industry recognition. Prior to Serenova, Triant led teams for LiveOps, a global BPO with more 20,000 agents and UC leader ShoreTel (Acquired by Mitel in 2017).

At UJET, Triant will utilize his sector expertise to drive initiatives surrounding development opportunities, partnerships, investments, and global alliances. Triant will work closely with UJET Founder & CEO Anand Janefalkar, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Darcey Harrison, and the entire leadership team in order to further accelerate UJET’s growth, corporate relationships, and market penetration.

“We’re constructing not just a great leadership team, but an entire company that are innovators, who are committed to putting customers first, re-imagining user experiences, and helping companies transcend over to the smartphone era of customer support,” said Anand Janefalkar, Founder & CEO, UJET. “We believe that with the addition of an industry veteran with the accomplishments, relationships, and track record of Triant, UJET is expanding our reach into all avenues of partnerships to help customers accelerate the move to a cloud-native and smartphone-centric platform.”

“Having been in the contact center industry for over two decades, I’ve seen how the market and its key players have grown and evolved, and have been keenly aware of gaps and pain points that so many customers experience as a result. UJET offers a truly unique solution with its unparalleled security, scale, reliability, and CRM integration,” said Triant. “When I looked at UJET, I saw the perfect combination of a unique product, happy customers, and a great team. The decision to join was easy.”

Along with the addition of Triant, earlier this year, UJET added Darcey Harrison to its leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Harrison joined UJET with a long and prestigious track record of success across both software and hardware technologies including Markforged, Cisco Meraki, and Bank of America.

About UJET

UJET is propelling customer experience into the digital age by empowering support organizations to create intelligent workflows, make data actionable, and create a modern business model where organizations have the tools and technology they need to create an immersive, engaging, and one-of-a-kind experience for their customers. UJET is trusted by customer-centric, innovative enterprises including Google, Instacart, Wag!, Atom Tickets, Getaround, and Grupo Bursatil Mexicano (GBM) to automate contact center processes and provide superior experiences that drive higher customer satisfaction.

Learn more and request a demo at www.getujet.com.

Jason Sophian

Head of Communications, UJET

jason@ujet.co

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for UJET

978-649-7189

beth@ujet.co

Nicole Gorman

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for UJET

508-397-0131

nicole@ujet.co