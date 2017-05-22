Posted on by

Top 50 Digital Properties for April 2017

 

Research firm comScore, Inc. has released its monthly ranking of U.S. online activity at the top digital media properties for April 2017 based on data from the comScore Media Metrix Multi-Platform.

Google continues to lead all sites with 241.3 million unique visitors during the month, followed by Facebook with 203.1 million and Yahoo with 191.9 million.

Apple took the ninth spot overall with 142.3 million visitors.

Craigslist, the classified site, ranked No. 50 with 54.9 million visitors, just behind BusinessInsider.

comScore Top 50 Multi-Platform Properties (Desktop and Mobile) April 2017
Total U.S. – Home and Work Locations
Source: comScore Media Metrix Multi-Platform

Rank

Property

Unique Visitors/Viewers

(000)

Rank

Property

Unique Visitors/Viewers

(000)

Total Internet: Total Audience 

252,357

1

Google Sites

241,378

26

CafeMedia

85,351

2

Facebook

203,168

27

Wal-Mart

84,156

3

Yahoo Sites

191,988

28

ESPN

82,202

4

Amazon Sites

180,734

29

TripAdvisor Inc.

81,056

5

Microsoft Sites

178,120

30

Pandora.com

81,020

6

Comcast NBCUniversal

161,210

31

WashingtonPost.com

78,666

7

CBS Interactive

157,047

32

BuzzFeed.com

77,774

8

AOL, Inc.

154,715

33

Meredith Digital

76,718

9

Apple Inc.

142,306

34

Netflix Inc.

76,468

10

Time Inc. Network

136,771

35

PayPal

73,867

11

Turner Digital

136,576

36

Cox Enterprises Inc.

72,541

12

Hearst

108,248

37

WebMD Health

72,383

13

Weather Company, The

108,209

38

Vox Media

70,546

14

USA TODAY Network

107,036

39

VICE Media

68,778

15

Wikimedia Foundation Sites

106,846

40

Mail Online / Daily Mail

68,148

16

Linkedin

104,248

41

SheKnows Media

62,024

17

Twitter

96,966

42

WordPress.com*

60,678

18

Conde Nast Digital

95,697

43

Spotify

60,286

19

eBay

92,850

44

Tribune Media

58,335

20

Yelp

91,963

45

Vimeo

57,931

21

Snapchat, Inc

91,423

46

Dropbox Sites

57,508

22

Pinterest.com

90,807

47

tronc

57,480

23

New York Times Digital

89,948

48

Scripps Networks Interactive Inc.

57,162

24

Zillow Group

87,607

49

Business Insider

55,063

25

Fox News Digital Network

86,773

50

craigslist, inc.

54,997

