Top 50 Digital Properties for April 2017

Research firm comScore, Inc. has released its monthly ranking of U.S. online activity at the top digital media properties for April 2017 based on data from the comScore Media Metrix Multi-Platform.

Google continues to lead all sites with 241.3 million unique visitors during the month, followed by Facebook with 203.1 million and Yahoo with 191.9 million.

Apple took the ninth spot overall with 142.3 million visitors.

Craigslist, the classified site, ranked No. 50 with 54.9 million visitors, just behind BusinessInsider.