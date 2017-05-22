Top 50 Digital Properties for April 2017

Research firm comScore, Inc. has released its monthly ranking of U.S. online activity at the top digital media properties for April 2017 based on data from the comScore Media Metrix Multi-Platform.
Google continues to lead all sites with 241.3 million unique visitors during the month, followed by Facebook with 203.1 million and Yahoo with 191.9 million.
Apple took the ninth spot overall with 142.3 million visitors.
Craigslist, the classified site, ranked No. 50 with 54.9 million visitors, just behind BusinessInsider.
|
comScore Top 50 Multi-Platform Properties (Desktop and Mobile) April 2017
|
Rank
|
Property
|
Unique Visitors/Viewers
(000)
|
Rank
|
Property
|
Unique Visitors/Viewers
(000)
|
Total Internet: Total Audience
|
252,357
|
1
|
Google Sites
|
241,378
|
26
|
CafeMedia
|
85,351
|
2
|
|
203,168
|
27
|
Wal-Mart
|
84,156
|
3
|
Yahoo Sites
|
191,988
|
28
|
ESPN
|
82,202
|
4
|
Amazon Sites
|
180,734
|
29
|
TripAdvisor Inc.
|
81,056
|
5
|
Microsoft Sites
|
178,120
|
30
|
Pandora.com
|
81,020
|
6
|
Comcast NBCUniversal
|
161,210
|
31
|
WashingtonPost.com
|
78,666
|
7
|
CBS Interactive
|
157,047
|
32
|
BuzzFeed.com
|
77,774
|
8
|
AOL, Inc.
|
154,715
|
33
|
Meredith Digital
|
76,718
|
9
|
Apple Inc.
|
142,306
|
34
|
Netflix Inc.
|
76,468
|
10
|
Time Inc. Network
|
136,771
|
35
|
PayPal
|
73,867
|
11
|
Turner Digital
|
136,576
|
36
|
Cox Enterprises Inc.
|
72,541
|
12
|
Hearst
|
108,248
|
37
|
WebMD Health
|
72,383
|
13
|
Weather Company, The
|
108,209
|
38
|
Vox Media
|
70,546
|
14
|
USA TODAY Network
|
107,036
|
39
|
VICE Media
|
68,778
|
15
|
Wikimedia Foundation Sites
|
106,846
|
40
|
Mail Online / Daily Mail
|
68,148
|
16
|
|
104,248
|
41
|
SheKnows Media
|
62,024
|
17
|
|
96,966
|
42
|
WordPress.com*
|
60,678
|
18
|
Conde Nast Digital
|
95,697
|
43
|
Spotify
|
60,286
|
19
|
eBay
|
92,850
|
44
|
Tribune Media
|
58,335
|
20
|
Yelp
|
91,963
|
45
|
Vimeo
|
57,931
|
21
|
Snapchat, Inc
|
91,423
|
46
|
Dropbox Sites
|
57,508
|
22
|
Pinterest.com
|
90,807
|
47
|
tronc
|
57,480
|
23
|
New York Times Digital
|
89,948
|
48
|
Scripps Networks Interactive Inc.
|
57,162
|
24
|
Zillow Group
|
87,607
|
49
|
Business Insider
|
55,063
|
25
|
Fox News Digital Network
|
86,773
|
50
|
craigslist, inc.
|
54,997