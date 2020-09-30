Tech Data Completes Acquisition of Innovix Distribution

Acquisition of Innovix accelerates Tech Data’s growth as a leading end-to-end solutions aggregator in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech Data today announced it has completed its acquisition of Innovix Distribution, a leading technology distributor in Asia. This acquisition expands Tech Data’s presence across the Asia Pacific region and strengthens its end-to-end solutions capabilities.

Innovix is now wholly owned by Tech Data and will accelerate Tech Data’s growth in next-generation technologies, including within cloud and security, as well as endpoint offerings across the region. Additionally, the acquisition will expand Tech Data’s business in key geographies, including Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore.

“With the Innovix acquisition now complete, we are excited to welcome 500-plus new colleagues to Tech Data as we combine our expertise and share our strengthened end-to-end portfolio across the Asia Pacific region,” said Jaideep Malhotra, president, Asia Pacific, Tech Data. “Through the addition of Innovix we will deliver higher value to our channel partners, especially in terms of our cloud, security and endpoint offerings, accelerating our growth as a leading solutions aggregator in Asia Pacific. We are dedicated to growing our footprint globally, and this Asia Pacific investment reflects our commitment to transforming Tech Data into a company that defines a new standard of operational and cultural excellence in our industry.”

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 90 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 11 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Kelly Weber

Tech Data Asia Pacific Communications

+65 8313 3989

kelly.weber@techdata.com

Bobby Eagle

Tech Data Corporate Communications

+1 (727) 538.5864

bobby.eagle@techdata.com