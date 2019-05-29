Taco Bell to Give Away Free Taco for NBA Road Winners

The fast food chain Taco Bell announces the return of the “Steal A Game, Steal A Taco” promotion for the 2019 NBA Finals.

For the fourth year in a row, everyone in America has the chance to win a free Doritos Loco taco once the road team “steals” a win from the home team. The NBA Finals begin Thursday night with the Golden State Warriors visiting the Toronto Raptors. It’s the Warriors’ fifth-consecutive visit to the NBA finals and first for Toronto.

“We’re excited to partner with the league for the NBA Finals once again, allowing sports and taco fans nationwide to unite over one thing – rooting for tacos,” said Marisa Thalberg, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell Corp. “Regardless of which two teams make it to the Finals, we look forward to giving all fans, no matter the jersey they prefer to wear, the chance to win with everyone’s G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Tacos), the Taco Bell Doritos Locos Tacos.”

Taco Bell’s first “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” appearance took place in 2016, where the Golden State Warriors “stole” Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning everyone a free Doritos Locos Tacos and starting a new taco tradition for years to come.

Last year, the tradition continued with the same two teams in the NBA Finals and the Golden State Warriors “stealing” Game 3 while on the road in Cleveland.

“Taco Bell will again bring another exciting reason to tune in to the NBA Finals by offering fans of all teams the chance to root for free tacos,” said Kerry Tatlock, Head of Marketing Partnerships, NBA. “Taco Bell continually thinks about putting the fan first, and they consistently deliver on that promise.”

The first game the road team wins will automatically win everyone in America a free Doritos Locos Tacos on Tuesday, June 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (local time) at all participating U.S. Taco Bell locations, while supplies last.

Fans that are registered on Taco Bell’s website or app have the new opportunity to redeem their free Doritos Locos Tacos online or via mobile (all day). Offer excludes delivery. Offer excludes Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.